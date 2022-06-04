All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3715.712_
Tampa Bay3121.5966
Toronto3021.588
Boston2527.48112
Baltimore2232.40716

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3123.574_
Cleveland2324.489
Chicago2327.4606
Detroit2131.4049
Kansas City1634.32013

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston3418.654_
Los Angeles2726.509
Texas2427.471
Seattle2329.44211
Oakland2034.37015

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3519.648_
Atlanta2627.491
Philadelphia2329.44211
Miami2129.42012
Washington1935.35216

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3321.611_
St. Louis3022.5772
Pittsburgh2228.4409
Chicago2230.42310
Cincinnati1833.35313½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles3517.673_
San Diego3121.5964
San Francisco2823.549
Arizona2627.491
Colorado2329.44212

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game

Tampa Bay 3, Texas 1

Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1, 2nd game

Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 13, Detroit 0

Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0

Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 9, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Houston 10, Kansas City 3

Boston 7, Oakland 2

Saturday's Games

Detroit (Brieske 0-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 3-2), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-4) at Baltimore (Wells 2-4), 4:05 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Otto 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 4-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 5-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 3-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Miami 3, San Francisco 0

Cincinnati 8, Washington 1

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 4

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 5

Atlanta 13, Colorado 6

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Friday's Games

St. Louis 14, Chicago Cubs 5

Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0

Washington 8, Cincinnati 5

San Francisco 15, Miami 6

Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 6

San Diego 7, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 3, Colorado 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 1

Saturday's Games

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 0-0), 1:20 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Davies 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 3-1) at Milwaukee (Ashby 1-3), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Miami (López 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 3-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Kilian 0-0), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta (Strider 1-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-5), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-1), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

