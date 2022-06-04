All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|37
|15
|.712
|_
|Tampa Bay
|31
|21
|.596
|6
|Toronto
|30
|21
|.588
|6½
|Boston
|25
|27
|.481
|12
|Baltimore
|22
|32
|.407
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|31
|23
|.574
|_
|Cleveland
|23
|24
|.489
|4½
|Chicago
|23
|27
|.460
|6
|Detroit
|21
|31
|.404
|9
|Kansas City
|16
|34
|.320
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|34
|18
|.654
|_
|Los Angeles
|27
|26
|.509
|7½
|Texas
|24
|27
|.471
|9½
|Seattle
|23
|29
|.442
|11
|Oakland
|20
|34
|.370
|15
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|35
|19
|.648
|_
|Atlanta
|26
|27
|.491
|8½
|Philadelphia
|23
|29
|.442
|11
|Miami
|21
|29
|.420
|12
|Washington
|19
|35
|.352
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|33
|21
|.611
|_
|St. Louis
|30
|22
|.577
|2
|Pittsburgh
|22
|28
|.440
|9
|Chicago
|22
|30
|.423
|10
|Cincinnati
|18
|33
|.353
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|35
|17
|.673
|_
|San Diego
|31
|21
|.596
|4
|San Francisco
|28
|23
|.549
|6½
|Arizona
|26
|27
|.491
|9½
|Colorado
|23
|29
|.442
|12
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Detroit 3, Minnesota 2
N.Y. Yankees 6, L.A. Angels 1, 1st game
Tampa Bay 3, Texas 1
Toronto 8, Chicago White Sox 3
N.Y. Yankees 2, L.A. Angels 1, 2nd game
Seattle 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 13, Detroit 0
Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0
Cleveland 6, Baltimore 3
Minnesota 9, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Seattle 4, Texas 3
Houston 10, Kansas City 3
Boston 7, Oakland 2
Saturday's Games
Detroit (Brieske 0-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-1), 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 3-2), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 3-4) at Baltimore (Wells 2-4), 4:05 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Otto 3-2), 4:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 4-4) at Oakland (Blackburn 5-1), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 3-3) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-3), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 11:35 a.m.
Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Miami 3, San Francisco 0
Cincinnati 8, Washington 1
Milwaukee 5, San Diego 4
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 5
Atlanta 13, Colorado 6
L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Friday's Games
St. Louis 14, Chicago Cubs 5
Philadelphia 10, L.A. Angels 0
Washington 8, Cincinnati 5
San Francisco 15, Miami 6
Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 6
San Diego 7, Milwaukee 0
Atlanta 3, Colorado 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 6, N.Y. Mets 1
Saturday's Games
St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 0-0), 1:20 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Davies 2-3) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Gore 3-1) at Milwaukee (Ashby 1-3), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 5-1) at Miami (López 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 3-4) at Cincinnati (Mahle 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 5-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Kilian 0-0), 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
Atlanta (Strider 1-2) at Colorado (Freeland 1-5), 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 6-1), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
San Diego at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
