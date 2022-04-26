All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Toronto126.667_
New York116.647½
Tampa Bay98.529
Boston711.3895
Baltimore611.353

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota98.529_
Cleveland79.438
Kansas City69.4002
Chicago610.375
Detroit610.375

West Division

WLPctGB
Seattle116.647_
Los Angeles107.5881
Oakland98.5292
Houston89.4713
Texas611.3535

East Division

WLPctGB
New York145.737_
Miami88.500
Atlanta810.444
Philadelphia810.444
Washington613.3168

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee117.611_
St. Louis97.5631
Pittsburgh89.471
Chicago710.412
Cincinnati314.176

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles124.750_
San Francisco125.706½
San Diego117.6112
Colorado107.588
Arizona611.353

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Toronto 6, Boston 2

Texas 6, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 0

Tuesday's Games

Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 8

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, Texas 1

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Pineda 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-0) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-2), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8, Colorado 2

N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0

Tuesday's Games

Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 1

San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6

Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 8

Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3

Miami 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-0) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 6:45 p.m.

Miami (López 2-0) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Leiter Jr. 0-1) at Atlanta (Morton 1-2), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you