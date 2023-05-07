All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay287.800_
Baltimore2212.647
Toronto2114.6007
Boston2115.583
New York1817.51410

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1916.543_
Cleveland1618.471
Detroit1518.4553
Chicago1123.324
Kansas City926.25710

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas1913.594_
Los Angeles1915.5591
Houston1716.515
Seattle1617.485
Oakland827.22912½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta2411.686_
Miami1718.4867
New York1718.4867
Philadelphia1619.4578
Washington1320.39410

Central Division

WLPctGB
Pittsburgh2015.571_
Milwaukee1815.5451
Chicago1717.500
Cincinnati1419.4245
St. Louis1124.3149

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles2014.588_
Arizona1914.576½
San Diego1816.5292
San Francisco1517.4694
Colorado1421.400

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 7, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 4

Oakland 5, Kansas City 4

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 7, Houston 5

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 6, Boston 1

Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 5, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

St. Louis 12, Detroit 6

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit (Wentz 0-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-0) at Baltimore (Gibson 4-1), 6:35 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 2

Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Colorado 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3

San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 1

Boston 7, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 4

Arizona 8, Washington 7

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1

Sunday's Games

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings

Philadelphia 6, Boston 1

Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 13, N.Y. Mets 6

St. Louis 12, Detroit 6

Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 14 innings

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado (Freeland 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-1), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-1), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

