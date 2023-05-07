All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|28
|7
|.800
|_
|Baltimore
|22
|12
|.647
|5½
|Toronto
|21
|14
|.600
|7
|Boston
|21
|15
|.583
|7½
|New York
|18
|17
|.514
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|16
|.543
|_
|Cleveland
|16
|18
|.471
|2½
|Detroit
|15
|18
|.455
|3
|Chicago
|11
|23
|.324
|7½
|Kansas City
|9
|26
|.257
|10
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|19
|13
|.594
|_
|Los Angeles
|19
|15
|.559
|1
|Houston
|17
|16
|.515
|2½
|Seattle
|16
|17
|.485
|3½
|Oakland
|8
|27
|.229
|12½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|24
|11
|.686
|_
|Miami
|17
|18
|.486
|7
|New York
|17
|18
|.486
|7
|Philadelphia
|16
|19
|.457
|8
|Washington
|13
|20
|.394
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|20
|15
|.571
|_
|Milwaukee
|18
|15
|.545
|1
|Chicago
|17
|17
|.500
|2½
|Cincinnati
|14
|19
|.424
|5
|St. Louis
|11
|24
|.314
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|14
|.588
|_
|Arizona
|19
|14
|.576
|½
|San Diego
|18
|16
|.529
|2
|San Francisco
|15
|17
|.469
|4
|Colorado
|14
|21
|.400
|6½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3
Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Boston 7, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 4
Oakland 5, Kansas City 4
Texas 10, L.A. Angels 1
Seattle 7, Houston 5
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0
Philadelphia 6, Boston 1
Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1
Kansas City 5, Oakland 1
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
St. Louis 12, Detroit 6
Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit (Wentz 0-3) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-0) at Baltimore (Gibson 4-1), 6:35 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-4), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 9:38 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 2
Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
Colorado 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3
San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 1
Boston 7, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 5, Baltimore 4
Arizona 8, Washington 7
L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1
Sunday's Games
Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings
Philadelphia 6, Boston 1
Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1
Colorado 13, N.Y. Mets 6
St. Louis 12, Detroit 6
Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 14 innings
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Colorado (Freeland 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-1), 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 4-1), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Irvin 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-1), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.