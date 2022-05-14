All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York249.727_
Tampa Bay2014.588
Toronto1816.529
Baltimore1420.41210½
Boston1320.39411

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1915.559_
Chicago1616.5002
Cleveland1616.5002
Kansas City1120.355
Detroit1123.3248

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston2212.647_
Los Angeles2213.629½
Seattle1518.455
Oakland1520.429
Texas1319.4068

East Division

WLPctGB
New York2212.647_
Philadelphia1617.485
Atlanta1618.4716
Miami1518.455
Washington1223.34310½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2113.618_
St. Louis1815.545
Pittsburgh1419.424
Chicago1120.355
Cincinnati925.26512

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles2011.645_
San Diego2113.618½
San Francisco2013.6061
Arizona1815.5453
Colorado1716.5154

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Houston 6, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 12, Cleveland 8

L.A. Angels 2, Oakland 0

Kansas City 14, Colorado 10

Saturday's Games

Detroit 3, Baltimore 0

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 3, 1st game

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1

Boston 11, Texas 3

Washington 13, Houston 6

Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2

Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Colorado 10, Kansas City 4

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Houston (Verlander 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-2) at Detroit (Skubal 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 4-0) at Tampa Bay (Springs 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 2-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 1-2), 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Milwaukee 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 2

Houston 6, Washington 1

Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 11, Atlanta 6

San Francisco 8, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 14, Colorado 10

Arizona 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia 12, L.A. Dodgers 10, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 4, San Francisco 0

Atlanta 6, San Diego 5

Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1

Miami 9, Milwaukee 3

Washington 13, Houston 6

Colorado 10, Kansas City 4

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego (Musgrove 4-0) at Atlanta (Wright 3-2), 11:35 a.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-3), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

