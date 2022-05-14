All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|24
|9
|.727
|_
|Tampa Bay
|20
|14
|.588
|4½
|Toronto
|18
|16
|.529
|6½
|Baltimore
|14
|20
|.412
|10½
|Boston
|13
|20
|.394
|11
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|15
|.559
|_
|Chicago
|16
|16
|.500
|2
|Cleveland
|16
|16
|.500
|2
|Kansas City
|11
|20
|.355
|6½
|Detroit
|11
|23
|.324
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|22
|12
|.647
|_
|Los Angeles
|22
|13
|.629
|½
|Seattle
|15
|18
|.455
|6½
|Oakland
|15
|20
|.429
|7½
|Texas
|13
|19
|.406
|8
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|22
|12
|.647
|_
|Philadelphia
|16
|17
|.485
|5½
|Atlanta
|16
|18
|.471
|6
|Miami
|15
|18
|.455
|6½
|Washington
|12
|23
|.343
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|21
|13
|.618
|_
|St. Louis
|18
|15
|.545
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|14
|19
|.424
|6½
|Chicago
|11
|20
|.355
|8½
|Cincinnati
|9
|25
|.265
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|11
|.645
|_
|San Diego
|21
|13
|.618
|½
|San Francisco
|20
|13
|.606
|1
|Arizona
|18
|15
|.545
|3
|Colorado
|17
|16
|.515
|4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Houston 6, Washington 1
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2
Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Detroit 4, Baltimore 2
Boston 7, Texas 1
N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 4
Minnesota 12, Cleveland 8
L.A. Angels 2, Oakland 0
Kansas City 14, Colorado 10
Saturday's Games
Detroit 3, Baltimore 0
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 3, 1st game
Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 1
Boston 11, Texas 3
Washington 13, Houston 6
Chicago White Sox 3, N.Y. Yankees 2
Cleveland 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings
Colorado 10, Kansas City 4
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
Sunday's Games
Houston (Verlander 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-2) at Detroit (Skubal 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-1), 1:40 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 4-0) at Tampa Bay (Springs 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 2-2) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 1-2), 2:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 1-1) at Oakland (Montas 2-3), 4:07 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Milwaukee 2, Miami 1
Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 2
Houston 6, Washington 1
Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1
San Diego 11, Atlanta 6
San Francisco 8, St. Louis 2
Kansas City 14, Colorado 10
Arizona 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Philadelphia 12, L.A. Dodgers 10, 10 innings
Saturday's Games
St. Louis 4, San Francisco 0
Atlanta 6, San Diego 5
Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 1
Miami 9, Milwaukee 3
Washington 13, Houston 6
Colorado 10, Kansas City 4
Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Diego (Musgrove 4-0) at Atlanta (Wright 3-2), 11:35 a.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 1-5) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 4-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-5), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 3-2) at Miami (Hernandez 2-2), 1:40 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 3-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 3-1), 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-1), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 1-4) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-3), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
