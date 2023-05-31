All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay3918.684_
Baltimore3520.6363
New York3423.5965
Toronto2926.5279
Boston2826.519

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2827.509_
Detroit2528.4722
Cleveland2430.444
Chicago2334.4046
Kansas City1739.30411½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas3519.648_
Houston3222.5933
Los Angeles2927.5187
Seattle2827.509
Oakland1245.21124½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta3223.582_
Miami2827.5094
New York2827.5094
Philadelphia2529.463
Washington2332.4189

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2826.519_
Pittsburgh2727.5001
Cincinnati2529.4633
Chicago2430.4444
St. Louis2532.439

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles3422.607_
Arizona3223.582
San Francisco2827.509
San Diego2529.4638
Colorado2432.42910

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 0

Texas 5, Detroit 0

Chicago Cubs 1, Tampa Bay 0

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 0

Minnesota 7, Houston 5, 10 innings

Oakland 7, Atlanta 2

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago White Sox 4

N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 4

Tuesday's Games

Texas 10, Detroit 6

Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2

Baltimore 8, Cleveland 5

St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1

Cincinnati 9, Boston 8

Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1

Houston 5, Minnesota 1

Chicago White Sox 7, L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 2, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Seattle 2

Wednesday's Games

Texas (Dunning 4-0) at Detroit (Wentz 1-5), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Barría 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-5), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 7-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-2), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 4-3) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 3:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Shuster 1-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5), 3:37 p.m.

Milwaukee (Teheran 0-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-5), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Varland 2-1) at Houston (Brown 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-5) at Seattle (Kirby 5-4), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs 1, Tampa Bay 0

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 0

Arizona 7, Colorado 5

San Francisco 14, Pittsburgh 4

Oakland 7, Atlanta 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 1

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 2, Philadelphia 0

Toronto 7, Milwaukee 2

San Diego 9, Miami 4

St. Louis 2, Kansas City 1

Cincinnati 9, Boston 8

Chicago Cubs 2, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 2, Atlanta 1

Arizona 5, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 3

Pittsburgh 2, San Francisco 1

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Eflin 7-1) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-2), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Shuster 1-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-5), 3:37 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 6-1) at San Francisco (Wood 1-0), 3:45 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-4), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-6) at Miami (Garrett 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Teheran 0-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-5), 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Boston (Paxton 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Lamet 1-1) at Arizona (Henry 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

