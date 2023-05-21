All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|34
|14
|.708
|_
|Baltimore
|31
|16
|.660
|2½
|New York
|29
|20
|.592
|5½
|Boston
|26
|20
|.565
|7
|Toronto
|25
|22
|.532
|8½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|25
|21
|.543
|_
|Detroit
|20
|24
|.455
|4
|Cleveland
|20
|25
|.444
|4½
|Chicago
|19
|29
|.396
|7
|Kansas City
|14
|34
|.292
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|29
|17
|.630
|_
|Houston
|27
|19
|.587
|2
|Los Angeles
|24
|23
|.511
|5½
|Seattle
|22
|24
|.478
|7
|Oakland
|10
|38
|.208
|20
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|29
|17
|.630
|_
|Miami
|24
|22
|.522
|5
|New York
|24
|23
|.511
|5½
|Philadelphia
|22
|24
|.478
|7
|Washington
|20
|27
|.426
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|25
|21
|.543
|_
|Pittsburgh
|24
|22
|.522
|1
|St. Louis
|21
|27
|.438
|5
|Chicago
|20
|26
|.435
|5
|Cincinnati
|19
|27
|.413
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|29
|19
|.604
|_
|Arizona
|27
|20
|.574
|1½
|San Francisco
|21
|24
|.467
|6½
|San Diego
|20
|26
|.435
|8
|Colorado
|19
|28
|.404
|9½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 1
Washington 5, Detroit 2
Baltimore 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings
Houston 3, Oakland 2
Tampa Bay 8, Milwaukee 4
Texas 11, Colorado 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings
Seattle 7, Atlanta 3
Boston 4, San Diego 2
Minnesota 6, L.A. Angels 2
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 3, Seattle 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game
Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4
Washington 6, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2
Houston 2, Oakland 0
Baltimore 8, Toronto 3, 11 innings
Texas 13, Colorado 3
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Gaddis 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-2), 6:35 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Kelley 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Javier 4-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-3), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Ober 3-0), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Houck 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 0-1), 9:38 p.m.
Oakland (Muller 1-3) at Seattle (Castillo 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Washington 5, Detroit 2
Miami 1, San Francisco 0
Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 3
Tampa Bay 8, Milwaukee 4
Philadelphia 12, Chicago Cubs 3
Texas 11, Colorado 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings
St. Louis 6, L.A. Dodgers 5
Seattle 7, Atlanta 3
Boston 4, San Diego 2
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 3, Seattle 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game
Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4
Washington 6, Detroit 4
Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 10, L.A. Dodgers 5
Texas 13, Colorado 3
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Monday's Games
Texas (Dunning 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-2), 6:35 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 5-3), 7:20 p.m.
Houston (Javier 4-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-3), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Ober 3-0), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 3-3) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
