All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Tampa Bay
|94
|59
|.614
|_
|Boston
|88
|65
|.575
|6
|New York
|86
|67
|.562
|8
|Toronto
|85
|67
|.559
|8½
|Baltimore
|48
|104
|.316
|45½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|85
|66
|.563
|_
|Cleveland
|74
|76
|.493
|10½
|Detroit
|74
|78
|.487
|11½
|Kansas City
|69
|83
|.454
|16½
|Minnesota
|67
|85
|.441
|18½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|90
|61
|.596
|_
|Seattle
|83
|69
|.546
|7½
|Oakland
|82
|70
|.539
|8½
|Los Angeles
|72
|79
|.477
|18
|Texas
|55
|97
|.362
|35½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|80
|70
|.533
|_
|Philadelphia
|78
|74
|.513
|3
|New York
|73
|79
|.480
|8
|Miami
|64
|88
|.421
|17
|Washington
|63
|89
|.414
|18
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Milwaukee
|91
|61
|.599
|_
|St. Louis
|82
|69
|.543
|8½
|Cincinnati
|78
|74
|.513
|13
|Chicago
|67
|85
|.441
|24
|Pittsburgh
|57
|94
|.377
|33½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|98
|53
|.649
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|97
|55
|.638
|1½
|San Diego
|76
|74
|.507
|21½
|Colorado
|71
|80
|.470
|27
|Arizona
|48
|104
|.316
|50½
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1
Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2
Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5
Seattle 5, Oakland 2
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5
Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3
Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5
Seattle 4, Oakland 1
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.
Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Cleveland (Civale 11-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 12-4), 3:37 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-6), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game
Texas (Otto 0-2) at Baltimore (Lowther 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 13-7) at Minnesota (Pineda 7-8), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3), 9:38 p.m.
Friday's Games
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Washington 7, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1
Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5
L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 6, Arizona 1
San Francisco 6, San Diego 5
Wednesday's Games
Washington 7, Miami 5
Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3
St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2
Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4
Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5
Colorado 10, L.A. Dodgers 5
Atlanta 9, Arizona 2
San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.
Thursday's Games
St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 13-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10), 3:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 10-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-10), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 8-15) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 6:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Overton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-8), 7:05 p.m.
Friday's Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 8:10 p.m., 1st game
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game