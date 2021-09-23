All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
z-Tampa Bay9459.614_
Boston8865.5756
New York8667.5628
Toronto8567.559
Baltimore48104.31645½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago8566.563_
Cleveland7476.49310½
Detroit7478.48711½
Kansas City6983.45416½
Minnesota6785.44118½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston9061.596_
Seattle8369.546
Oakland8270.539
Los Angeles7279.47718
Texas5597.36235½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta8070.533_
Philadelphia7874.5133
New York7379.4808
Miami6488.42117
Washington6389.41418

Central Division

WLPctGB
z-Milwaukee9161.599_
St. Louis8269.543
Cincinnati7874.51313
Chicago6785.44124
Pittsburgh5794.37733½

West Division

WLPctGB
z-San Francisco9853.649_
z-Los Angeles9755.638
San Diego7674.50721½
Colorado7180.47027
Arizona48104.31650½

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Detroit 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 1

Toronto 4, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5

Seattle 5, Oakland 2

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 7, Texas 3

Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Seattle 4, Oakland 1

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, ppd.

Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox (López 3-3) at Cleveland (Civale 11-4), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-9) at Oakland (Bassitt 12-4), 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-6), 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas (Otto 0-2) at Baltimore (Lowther 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 13-7) at Minnesota (Pineda 7-8), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3), 9:38 p.m.

Friday's Games

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Washington 7, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 1

Minnesota 9, Chicago Cubs 5

L.A. Dodgers 5, Colorado 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Arizona 1

San Francisco 6, San Diego 5

Wednesday's Games

Washington 7, Miami 5

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

St. Louis 10, Milwaukee 2

Minnesota 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Colorado 10, L.A. Dodgers 5

Atlanta 9, Arizona 2

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, ppd.

Thursday's Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7) at Milwaukee (Houser 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 15-4) at Colorado (Freeland 6-8), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 13-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10), 3:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 10-3) at San Diego (Darvish 8-10), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 8-15) at Cincinnati (Castillo 8-15), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Overton 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-8), 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 8:10 p.m., 1st game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

