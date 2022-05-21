All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York2910.744_
Tampa Bay2416.600
Toronto2218.550
Boston1822.45011½
Baltimore1625.39014

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2416.600_
Chicago1920.487
Cleveland1719.4725
Kansas City1425.359
Detroit1326.33310½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston2615.634_
Los Angeles2417.5852
Texas1821.4627
Oakland1724.4159
Seattle1724.4159

East Division

WLPctGB
New York2714.659_
Atlanta1921.475
Philadelphia1822.450
Miami1722.4369
Washington1327.32513½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2514.641_
St. Louis2218.550
Pittsburgh1623.4109
Chicago1524.38510
Cincinnati1128.28214

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles2712.692_
San Diego2614.650
San Francisco2217.5645
Arizona2121.500
Colorado1820.474

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Cleveland 6, Detroit 1

Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

Boston 7, Seattle 3

Texas 3, Houston 0

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 6, 13 innings

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 4

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 2

Chicago White Sox at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

Boston 6, Seattle 5

Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 1

Houston 2, Texas 1

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 2

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 4-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 1-2) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 1:37 p.m.

Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Kansas City (Heasley 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Hearn 2-2) at Houston (Urquidy 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-1), 3:05 p.m., 1st game

Oakland (Irvin 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 3-0), 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Arizona 10, Chicago Cubs 6

Toronto 2, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 5, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, Philadelphia 1

Milwaukee 7, Washington 0

San Diego 8, San Francisco 7, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Toronto 3, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 1, 1st game

San Diego 2, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 4

Washington at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

St. Louis (Matz 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-2), 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 3-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-2), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 2-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Miley 1-0), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 2-1) at San Francisco (Wood 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Kansas City at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you