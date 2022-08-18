All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|73
|45
|.619
|_
|Tampa Bay
|62
|54
|.534
|10
|Toronto
|62
|54
|.534
|10
|Baltimore
|61
|57
|.517
|12
|Boston
|59
|59
|.500
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|63
|55
|.534
|_
|Minnesota
|61
|55
|.526
|1
|Chicago
|61
|58
|.513
|2½
|Kansas City
|48
|71
|.403
|15½
|Detroit
|45
|75
|.375
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|77
|43
|.642
|_
|Seattle
|65
|54
|.546
|11½
|Texas
|53
|65
|.449
|23
|Los Angeles
|51
|67
|.432
|25
|Oakland
|43
|76
|.361
|33½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|76
|42
|.644
|_
|Atlanta
|72
|47
|.605
|4½
|Philadelphia
|65
|52
|.556
|10½
|Miami
|52
|66
|.441
|24
|Washington
|39
|80
|.328
|37½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|66
|51
|.564
|_
|Milwaukee
|63
|54
|.538
|3
|Chicago
|50
|67
|.427
|16
|Cincinnati
|46
|70
|.397
|19½
|Pittsburgh
|45
|72
|.385
|21
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|81
|36
|.692
|_
|San Diego
|66
|54
|.550
|16½
|San Francisco
|59
|58
|.504
|22
|Arizona
|54
|63
|.462
|27
|Colorado
|51
|69
|.425
|31½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0
Toronto 6, Baltimore 1
Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 7
Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 8, Detroit 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings
Oakland 7, Texas 2
Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Thursday's Games
Texas 10, Oakland 3
Houston 21, Chicago White Sox 5
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 8-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Cleveland (McKenzie 8-9), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 6-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-8) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 14-5), 7:20 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 9-3) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 7-12) at Oakland (Irvin 6-10), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 2
San Diego 10, Miami 3
Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Mets 9, Atlanta 7
St. Louis 5, Colorado 1
L.A. Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 1
Arizona 3, San Francisco 2
Thursday's Games
St. Louis 13, Colorado 0
Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2
Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 9-5), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-2), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 10-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-9), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (Wright 14-5), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 8-9) at Colorado (Ureña 1-4), 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 9-9) at Arizona (Henry 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-5) at San Diego (Snell 5-6), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
