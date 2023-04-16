All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay142.875_
New York106.6254
Toronto106.6254
Baltimore87.533
Boston88.5006

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota106.625_
Cleveland97.5631
Chicago69.400
Detroit59.3574
Kansas City412.2506

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas86.571_
Houston78.467
Los Angeles78.467
Seattle78.467
Oakland312.200

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta124.750_
New York96.600
Miami88.5004
Philadelphia510.333
Washington511.3137

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee105.667_
Pittsburgh96.6001
Chicago76.5382
Cincinnati68.429
St. Louis69.4004

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona97.563_
Los Angeles87.533½
San Diego88.5001
San Francisco59.3573
Colorado510.333

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 1

Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 7, Baltimore 6, 10 innings

Toronto 5, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Mets 3, Oakland 2

Atlanta 9, Kansas City 3

Cleveland 6, Washington 4

Boston 9, L.A. Angels 7

Houston 8, Texas 2

Seattle 9, Colorado 2

Sunday's Games

Boston 2, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Minnesota 0

Washington 7, Cleveland 6

Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 1

Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-0) at Boston (Bello 0-0), 11:10 a.m.

Cleveland (Gaddis 0-1) at Detroit (Rodriguez 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 1-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 1-1) at Houston (Javier 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings

Pittsburgh 6, St. Louis 3, 10 innings

Miami 3, Arizona 2

Cincinnati 13, Philadelphia 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Oakland 2

Atlanta 9, Kansas City 3

Cleveland 6, Washington 4

San Diego 10, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Seattle 9, Colorado 2

Sunday's Games

Arizona 5, Miami 0

Washington 7, Cleveland 6

Atlanta 5, Kansas City 4

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Miami (Luzardo 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 0-2) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 0-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-0), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at San Diego (Weathers 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 0-0) at Oakland (Muller 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 0-2), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

