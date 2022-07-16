All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6228.689_
Tampa Bay5041.54912½
Toronto4943.53314
Boston4843.52714½
Baltimore4645.50516½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5043.538_
Cleveland4644.511
Chicago4546.4954
Detroit3755.40212½
Kansas City3655.39613

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston5931.656_
Seattle5042.54310
Texas4148.46117½
Los Angeles3952.42920½
Oakland3161.33729

East Division

WLPctGB
New York5734.626_
Atlanta5637.6022
Philadelphia4843.5279
Miami4347.47813½
Washington3063.32328

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5041.549_
St. Louis5044.532
Pittsburgh3854.41312½
Chicago3456.37815½
Cincinnati3457.37416

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5930.663_
San Diego5141.554
San Francisco4643.51713
Colorado4349.46717½
Arizona3951.43320½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Toronto 8, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 6, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Oakland 5, Houston 1

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings

Seattle 8, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 1

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Toronto 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, Oakland 0

Cleveland 10, Detroit 0

Seattle 3, Texas 2, 10 innings

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City (Bubic 1-6) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 12:05 p.m.

Boston (Sale 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 5-5), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-5), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-4) at Minnesota (Archer 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 6-8) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 2:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Atlanta 8, Washington 4

Colorado 13, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 1

San Diego 5, Arizona 3

San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 5

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Saturday's Games

St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 11 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Washington 3

Philadelphia 10, Miami 0

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta (Strider 4-2) at Washington (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-7) at Miami (Rogers 4-8), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at St. Louis (Matz 3-3), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 5-7), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at San Francisco (Webb 8-3), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 8-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

