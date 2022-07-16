All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|62
|28
|.689
|_
|Tampa Bay
|50
|41
|.549
|12½
|Toronto
|49
|43
|.533
|14
|Boston
|48
|43
|.527
|14½
|Baltimore
|46
|45
|.505
|16½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|50
|43
|.538
|_
|Cleveland
|46
|44
|.511
|2½
|Chicago
|45
|46
|.495
|4
|Detroit
|37
|55
|.402
|12½
|Kansas City
|36
|55
|.396
|13
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|59
|31
|.656
|_
|Seattle
|50
|42
|.543
|10
|Texas
|41
|48
|.461
|17½
|Los Angeles
|39
|52
|.429
|20½
|Oakland
|31
|61
|.337
|29
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|57
|34
|.626
|_
|Atlanta
|56
|37
|.602
|2
|Philadelphia
|48
|43
|.527
|9
|Miami
|43
|47
|.478
|13½
|Washington
|30
|63
|.323
|28
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|50
|41
|.549
|_
|St. Louis
|50
|44
|.532
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|38
|54
|.413
|12½
|Chicago
|34
|56
|.378
|15½
|Cincinnati
|34
|57
|.374
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|59
|30
|.663
|_
|San Diego
|51
|41
|.554
|9½
|San Francisco
|46
|43
|.517
|13
|Colorado
|43
|49
|.467
|17½
|Arizona
|39
|51
|.433
|20½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Toronto 8, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 6, Detroit 5
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4
Oakland 5, Houston 1
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings
Seattle 8, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 1
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
Houston 5, Oakland 0
Cleveland 10, Detroit 0
Seattle 3, Texas 2, 10 innings
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Kansas City (Bubic 1-6) at Toronto (Berríos 7-4), 12:05 p.m.
Boston (Sale 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 6-7) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 5-5), 1:40 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 2-3) at Cleveland (Bieber 4-5), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 8-4) at Minnesota (Archer 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (TBD) at Houston (Odorizzi 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Flexen 6-8) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 2:35 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
Atlanta 8, Washington 4
Colorado 13, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 1
San Diego 5, Arizona 3
San Francisco 8, Milwaukee 5
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Saturday's Games
St. Louis 11, Cincinnati 3
Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Mets 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 11 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 6, Washington 3
Philadelphia 10, Miami 0
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta (Strider 4-2) at Washington (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 5-7) at Miami (Rogers 4-8), 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at St. Louis (Matz 3-3), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-1), 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Colorado (Gomber 5-7), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at San Francisco (Webb 8-3), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 8-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
No games scheduled
