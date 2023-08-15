All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore7445.622_
Tampa Bay7249.5953
Toronto6754.5548
Boston6356.52911
New York6060.50014½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota6358.521_
Cleveland5862.483
Detroit5366.4459
Chicago4872.40014½
Kansas City3982.32224

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas7248.600_
Houston6952.570
Seattle6455.538
Los Angeles5962.48813½
Oakland3387.27539

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta7742.647_
Philadelphia6555.54212½
Miami6358.52115
New York5466.45023½
Washington5367.44224½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee6554.546_
Chicago6158.5134
Cincinnati6259.5124
Pittsburgh5466.45011½
St. Louis5466.45011½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles7146.607_
San Francisco6356.5299
Arizona6060.50012½
San Diego5663.47116
Colorado4674.38326½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Miami 5, Houston 1

Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

St. Louis 7, Oakland 5

Texas 12, L.A. Angels 0

Kansas City 7, Seattle 6

Baltimore 4, San Diego 1

Tampa Bay 10, San Francisco 2

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0

Houston 6, Miami 5

Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 5, Washington 4

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

St. Louis 6, Oakland 2

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Seattle 10, Kansas City 8, 10 innings

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Olson 2-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 7-6) at Miami (Luzardo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-6), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-1) at Atlanta (Morton 11-10), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-9) at Texas (Gray 8-5), 8:05 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 8-7) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-6), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 11-4) at San Diego (Snell 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Miami 5, Houston 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3

St. Louis 7, Oakland 5

Colorado 6, Arizona 4

Baltimore 4, San Diego 1

Tampa Bay 10, San Francisco 2

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0

Houston 6, Miami 5

Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 5, Washington 4

Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Mets 4

St. Louis 6, Oakland 2

Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Arizona 8, Colorado 5

Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 6-12) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-6), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Cecconi 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-3), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 7-6) at Miami (Luzardo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-6), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-1) at Atlanta (Morton 11-10), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 11-4) at San Diego (Snell 9-8), 8:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you