East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|74
|45
|.622
|_
|Tampa Bay
|72
|49
|.595
|3
|Toronto
|67
|54
|.554
|8
|Boston
|63
|56
|.529
|11
|New York
|60
|60
|.500
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|63
|58
|.521
|_
|Cleveland
|58
|62
|.483
|4½
|Detroit
|53
|66
|.445
|9
|Chicago
|48
|72
|.400
|14½
|Kansas City
|39
|82
|.322
|24
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|72
|48
|.600
|_
|Houston
|69
|52
|.570
|3½
|Seattle
|64
|55
|.538
|7½
|Los Angeles
|59
|62
|.488
|13½
|Oakland
|33
|87
|.275
|39
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|77
|42
|.647
|_
|Philadelphia
|65
|55
|.542
|12½
|Miami
|63
|58
|.521
|15
|New York
|54
|66
|.450
|23½
|Washington
|53
|67
|.442
|24½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|65
|54
|.546
|_
|Chicago
|61
|58
|.513
|4
|Cincinnati
|62
|59
|.512
|4
|Pittsburgh
|54
|66
|.450
|11½
|St. Louis
|54
|66
|.450
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|71
|46
|.607
|_
|San Francisco
|63
|56
|.529
|9
|Arizona
|60
|60
|.500
|12½
|San Diego
|56
|63
|.471
|16
|Colorado
|46
|74
|.383
|26½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Miami 5, Houston 1
Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3
St. Louis 7, Oakland 5
Texas 12, L.A. Angels 0
Kansas City 7, Seattle 6
Baltimore 4, San Diego 1
Tampa Bay 10, San Francisco 2
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0
Houston 6, Miami 5
Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 5, Washington 4
Minnesota 5, Detroit 3
St. Louis 6, Oakland 2
Texas 7, L.A. Angels 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Seattle 10, Kansas City 8, 10 innings
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Olson 2-5) at Minnesota (Maeda 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-3), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 7-6) at Miami (Luzardo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-6), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-1) at Atlanta (Morton 11-10), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-9) at Texas (Gray 8-5), 8:05 p.m.
Seattle (Castillo 8-7) at Kansas City (Marsh 0-6), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 11-4) at San Diego (Snell 9-8), 8:40 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday's Games
Miami 5, Houston 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 11, N.Y. Yankees 3
St. Louis 7, Oakland 5
Colorado 6, Arizona 4
Baltimore 4, San Diego 1
Tampa Bay 10, San Francisco 2
Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 3, Cincinnati 0
Houston 6, Miami 5
Toronto 2, Philadelphia 1
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 5, Washington 4
Pittsburgh 7, N.Y. Mets 4
St. Louis 6, Oakland 2
Chicago White Sox 5, Chicago Cubs 3
Arizona 8, Colorado 5
Baltimore at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 6-12) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 6-6), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Cecconi 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 9-9), 3:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 5-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.
Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-5) at Cincinnati (Abbott 7-3), 6:40 p.m.
Houston (Verlander 7-6) at Miami (Luzardo 8-7), 6:40 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 2-3) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-4), 6:45 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 7-3) at Washington (Gore 6-9), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 9-8) at Toronto (Gausman 9-6), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 2-1) at Atlanta (Morton 11-10), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2), 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 11-4) at San Diego (Snell 9-8), 8:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 6-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-4), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
