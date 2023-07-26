All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore6239.614_
Tampa Bay6242.596
Toronto5646.549
Boston5447.5358
New York5348.5259

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5449.524_
Cleveland5051.4953
Detroit4655.4557
Chicago4161.40212½
Kansas City2974.28225

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5943.578_
Houston5844.5691
Los Angeles5249.515
Seattle5150.505
Oakland2875.27231½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta6435.646_
Philadelphia5447.53511
Miami5448.52911½
New York4753.47017½
Washington4259.41623

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5646.549_
Cincinnati5647.544½
Chicago4951.4906
St. Louis4557.44111
Pittsburgh4457.43611½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5842.580_
Arizona5547.5394
San Francisco5547.5394
San Diego4953.48010
Colorado4061.39618½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Detroit 5, San Francisco 1

Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Houston 10, Texas 9

Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3, 11 innings

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

L.A. Angels 7, Detroit 6, 10 innings

Boston 7, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Houston 4, Texas 3

Seattle 9, Minnesota 7

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Miami (Alcantara 3-9) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-5), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-4) at Cleveland (Williams 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 6-3) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 6-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 5-7) at Detroit (Lorenzen 5-6), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 11-3) at Boston (Bello 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 6-6) at Houston (Valdez 8-6), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-4) at San Francisco (Wood 4-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Detroit 5, San Francisco 1

Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 10, Washington 6

Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4

St. Louis 10, Arizona 6

Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3, 11 innings

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 1

Philadelphia 4, Baltimore 3

Washington 6, Colorado 5

Boston 7, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3

Arizona 3, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 2, Oakland 1

San Diego 5, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Colorado (Lambert 2-1) at Washington (Irvin 3-5), 12:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 3-9) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-5), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lively 4-5) at Milwaukee (Peralta 6-8), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 7-6) at Arizona (Gallen 11-4), 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-11) at San Diego (Lugo 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 7-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 6-5) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 11-3) at Boston (Bello 7-6), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 10-7) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 6-9), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Harris 2-4) at San Francisco (Wood 4-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

