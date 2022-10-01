All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
x-New York9760.618_
y-Toronto8969.563
y-Tampa Bay8672.54411½
Baltimore8177.51316½
Boston7583.47522½

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Cleveland8969.563_
Chicago7880.49411
Minnesota7781.48712
Detroit6493.40824½
Kansas City6494.40525

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Houston10355.652_
y-Seattle8770.55415½
Los Angeles7286.45631
Texas6691.42036½
Oakland56102.35447

East Division

WLPctGB
z-Atlanta9959.627_
z-New York9860.6201
Philadelphia8573.53814
Miami6692.41833
Washington55103.34844

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-St. Louis9266.582_
Milwaukee8474.5328
Chicago7286.45620
Cincinnati6098.38032
Pittsburgh5999.37333

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles10948.694_
San Diego8771.55122½
San Francisco7979.50030½
Arizona7385.46236½
Colorado6592.41444

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 3

Toronto 9, Boston 0

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1

Minnesota 7, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 0

Toronto 10, Boston 0

Seattle 5, Oakland 1

Detroit 3, Minnesota 2

Kansas City 7, Cleveland 1

Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2

San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Sunday's Games

Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-0) at Detroit (Wentz 2-2), 12:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at N.Y. Yankees (González 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 11-1) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-8), 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Houston (Garcia 14-8), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-7) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 4-9) at Seattle (Ray 12-11), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 5, Washington 1, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 1, Miami 0

St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 1

Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1

San Francisco 10, Arizona 4

Philadelphia at Washington, ppd., 2nd game

Saturday's Games

Washington 13, Philadelphia 4, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 1

Arizona 8, San Francisco 4

Philadelphia 8, Washington 2, 2nd game

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2

St. Louis 13, Pittsburgh 3

Miami 4, Milwaukee 3

San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (López 10-10) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-11), 2:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Anderson 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 5-7), 2:20 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-5) at San Francisco (Alexander 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-7) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 8-13) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-4), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 15-8) at Atlanta (Morton 9-6), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you