East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|97
|60
|.618
|_
|y-Toronto
|89
|69
|.563
|8½
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|72
|.544
|11½
|Baltimore
|81
|77
|.513
|16½
|Boston
|75
|83
|.475
|22½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|89
|69
|.563
|_
|Chicago
|78
|80
|.494
|11
|Minnesota
|77
|81
|.487
|12
|Detroit
|64
|93
|.408
|24½
|Kansas City
|64
|94
|.405
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|103
|55
|.652
|_
|y-Seattle
|87
|70
|.554
|15½
|Los Angeles
|72
|86
|.456
|31
|Texas
|66
|91
|.420
|36½
|Oakland
|56
|102
|.354
|47
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|99
|59
|.627
|_
|z-New York
|98
|60
|.620
|1
|Philadelphia
|85
|73
|.538
|14
|Miami
|66
|92
|.418
|33
|Washington
|55
|103
|.348
|44
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-St. Louis
|92
|66
|.582
|_
|Milwaukee
|84
|74
|.532
|8
|Chicago
|72
|86
|.456
|20
|Cincinnati
|60
|98
|.380
|32
|Pittsburgh
|59
|99
|.373
|33
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|109
|48
|.694
|_
|San Diego
|87
|71
|.551
|22½
|San Francisco
|79
|79
|.500
|30½
|Arizona
|73
|85
|.462
|36½
|Colorado
|65
|92
|.414
|44
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 3
Toronto 9, Boston 0
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Yankees 1
Minnesota 7, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 7, Houston 3
L.A. Angels 4, Texas 1
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 0
Toronto 10, Boston 0
Seattle 5, Oakland 1
Detroit 3, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 7, Cleveland 1
Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2
San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Sunday's Games
Minnesota (Woods Richardson 0-0) at Detroit (Wentz 2-2), 12:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 4-7) at N.Y. Yankees (González 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Boston (Wacha 11-1) at Toronto (Gausman 12-10), 1:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Castillo 0-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 12-8), 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Kluber 10-9) at Houston (Garcia 14-8), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-7), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-7) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 4-9) at Seattle (Ray 12-11), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 1, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 1, Miami 0
St. Louis 2, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 1
Chicago White Sox 3, San Diego 1
San Francisco 10, Arizona 4
Philadelphia at Washington, ppd., 2nd game
Saturday's Games
Washington 13, Philadelphia 4, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 1
Arizona 8, San Francisco 4
Philadelphia 8, Washington 2, 2nd game
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 13, Pittsburgh 3
Miami 4, Milwaukee 3
San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7) at Washington (Corbin 6-18), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (López 10-10) at Milwaukee (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 11-11), 2:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Anderson 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 5-7), 2:20 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-5) at San Francisco (Alexander 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-7) at San Diego (Snell 8-9), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 8-13) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-4), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 15-8) at Atlanta (Morton 9-6), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
