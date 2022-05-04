All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York186.750_
Tampa Bay1510.600
Toronto1510.600
Boston1014.4178
Baltimore816.33310

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota159.625_
Chicago1013.435
Cleveland1013.435
Detroit815.348
Kansas City815.348

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles1510.600_
Houston1411.5601
Seattle1213.4803
Oakland1015.4005
Texas914.3915

East Division

WLPctGB
New York189.667_
Miami1212.500
Philadelphia1113.458
Atlanta1215.4446
Washington916.3608

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee168.667_
St. Louis1410.5832
Pittsburgh1014.4176
Chicago914.391
Cincinnati320.13012½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles157.682_
San Diego168.667_
San Francisco149.609
Colorado1310.565
Arizona1313.5004

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 0

Texas 6, Philadelphia 4

N.Y. Yankees 9, Toronto 1

Minnesota 7, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 1

Houston 4, Seattle 0

Tampa Bay 10, Oakland 7, 10 innings

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0

San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Houston 7, Seattle 2

Tampa Bay 3, Oakland 0

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2, 2nd game

San Diego at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 2-2) at Boston (Hill 0-1), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 2-0) at Cleveland (Civale 0-2), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 0-0) at Baltimore (Watkins 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-2) at Houston (Urquidy 2-1), 8:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 1-2) at Seattle (Ray 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kansas City at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Atlanta 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 3, Atlanta 0, 2nd game

Texas 6, Philadelphia 4

Arizona 5, Miami 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 6, Cincinnati 3

Kansas City 7, St. Louis 1

Washington 10, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 1

Pittsburgh at Detroit, ppd.

San Diego at Cleveland, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 3, Pittsburgh 2, 1st game

Arizona 8, Miami 7

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 0

San Diego 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Atlanta 9, N.Y. Mets 2

Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2, 2nd game

San Diego at Cleveland, 5:10 p.m., 2nd game

Texas at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati (Greene 1-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 2-2), 1:40 p.m.

Washington (Sanchez 1-1) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-1), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-3), 6:45 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-1) at San Diego (Martinez 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at San Francisco (Webb 3-1), 9:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

