East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|53
|26
|.671
|_
|Baltimore
|45
|29
|.608
|5½
|New York
|41
|35
|.539
|10½
|Toronto
|41
|36
|.532
|11
|Boston
|40
|37
|.519
|12
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|39
|38
|.506
|_
|Cleveland
|36
|39
|.480
|2
|Detroit
|32
|42
|.432
|5½
|Chicago
|32
|45
|.416
|7
|Kansas City
|21
|55
|.276
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|47
|28
|.627
|_
|Houston
|41
|34
|.547
|6
|Los Angeles
|41
|36
|.532
|7
|Seattle
|37
|37
|.500
|9½
|Oakland
|20
|58
|.256
|28½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|48
|27
|.640
|_
|Miami
|43
|34
|.558
|6
|Philadelphia
|39
|36
|.520
|9
|New York
|34
|41
|.453
|14
|Washington
|28
|46
|.378
|19½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|41
|35
|.539
|_
|Milwaukee
|39
|36
|.520
|1½
|Chicago
|36
|38
|.486
|4
|Pittsburgh
|35
|40
|.467
|5½
|St. Louis
|31
|44
|.413
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|46
|30
|.605
|_
|San Francisco
|42
|33
|.560
|3½
|Los Angeles
|41
|33
|.554
|4
|San Diego
|36
|39
|.480
|9½
|Colorado
|30
|48
|.385
|17
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Minnesota 6, Boston 0
Cleveland 6, Oakland 1
Kansas City 6, Tampa Bay 5
Seattle 10, N.Y. Yankees 2
Friday's Games
Tampa Bay 11, Kansas City 3
Minnesota 4, Detroit 1
Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1
Oakland 5, Toronto 4
Texas 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Seattle 13, Baltimore 1
Boston 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Seattle (Miller 5-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-3), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Gray 6-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Harris 2-1) at Toronto (Berríos 7-5), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Paxton 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-8), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lyles 0-11) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (López 3-4) at Detroit (Olson 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Seattle at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Arizona 5, Washington 3
Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 1, 10 innings
San Diego 10, San Francisco 0
Miami 6, Pittsburgh 4
Friday's Games
Pittsburgh 3, Miami 1
Milwaukee 7, Cleveland 1
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Cincinnati 11, Atlanta 10
Colorado 7, L.A. Angels 4
Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Steele 7-2) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-1), 1:10 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 9-3) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Shuster 4-2) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 5-6) at Cleveland (Bibee 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Bido 0-1) at Miami (Hoeing 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 1-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 3-1), 7:15 p.m.
Washington (Gray 4-6) at San Diego (Waldron 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 5-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 10:10 a.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Dodgers, 7:10 p.m.
