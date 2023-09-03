All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore8451.622_
Tampa Bay8254.603
Toronto7462.54410½
Boston7166.51814
New York6769.49317½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota7166.518_
Cleveland6670.485
Detroit6374.4608
Chicago5384.38718
Kansas City4296.30429½

West Division

WLPctGB
Seattle7759.566_
Houston7760.562½
Texas7660.5591
Los Angeles6472.47113
Oakland4195.30136

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta9045.667_
Philadelphia7561.55115½
Miami7067.51121
New York6374.46028
Washington6276.44929½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee7660.559_
Chicago7364.533
Cincinnati7168.511
Pittsburgh6374.46013½
St. Louis5978.43117½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles8352.615_
Arizona7066.51513½
San Francisco7066.51513½
San Diego6473.46720
Colorado5085.37033

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1

Cleveland 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings

Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 0

Boston 9, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 4

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Minnesota 9, Texas 7, 10 innings

Baltimore 7, Arizona 3

Colorado 8, Toronto 7

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Boston 7, Kansas City 3

Texas 6, Minnesota 5

Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-6) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (France 10-5) at Texas (Heaney 9-6), 4:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 9-10) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 10-8) at Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 2-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 9-7) at Cleveland (Giolito 7-11), 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday's Games

Miami 11, Washington 5

Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 6

Milwaukee 7, Philadelphia 5

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7

Baltimore 7, Arizona 3

San Diego 6, San Francisco 1

Colorado 8, Toronto 7

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings

Sunday's Games

Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7

Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2

Miami 6, Washington 4

N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3

St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4

Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

San Francisco (Webb 9-11) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 15-3), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-5) at Arizona (Kelly 10-6), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 2-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 14-5) at San Diego (Hill 7-13), 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you