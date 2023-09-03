All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|84
|51
|.622
|_
|Tampa Bay
|82
|54
|.603
|2½
|Toronto
|74
|62
|.544
|10½
|Boston
|71
|66
|.518
|14
|New York
|67
|69
|.493
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|71
|66
|.518
|_
|Cleveland
|66
|70
|.485
|4½
|Detroit
|63
|74
|.460
|8
|Chicago
|53
|84
|.387
|18
|Kansas City
|42
|96
|.304
|29½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|77
|59
|.566
|_
|Houston
|77
|60
|.562
|½
|Texas
|76
|60
|.559
|1
|Los Angeles
|64
|72
|.471
|13
|Oakland
|41
|95
|.301
|36
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|90
|45
|.667
|_
|Philadelphia
|75
|61
|.551
|15½
|Miami
|70
|67
|.511
|21
|New York
|63
|74
|.460
|28
|Washington
|62
|76
|.449
|29½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|76
|60
|.559
|_
|Chicago
|73
|64
|.533
|3½
|Cincinnati
|71
|68
|.511
|6½
|Pittsburgh
|63
|74
|.460
|13½
|St. Louis
|59
|78
|.431
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|83
|52
|.615
|_
|Arizona
|70
|66
|.515
|13½
|San Francisco
|70
|66
|.515
|13½
|San Diego
|64
|73
|.467
|20
|Colorado
|50
|85
|.370
|33
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 1
Cleveland 7, Tampa Bay 6, 11 innings
Detroit 10, Chicago White Sox 0
Boston 9, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Yankees 5, Houston 4
Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Minnesota 9, Texas 7, 10 innings
Baltimore 7, Arizona 3
Colorado 8, Toronto 7
Sunday's Games
N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Boston 7, Kansas City 3
Texas 6, Minnesota 5
Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-6) at Kansas City (Ragans 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Houston (France 10-5) at Texas (Heaney 9-6), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 9-10) at Oakland (Waldichuk 2-7), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Bello 10-8) at Tampa Bay (Civale 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 2-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota (López 9-7) at Cleveland (Giolito 7-11), 6:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 4-3) at L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Miami 11, Washington 5
Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 6
Milwaukee 7, Philadelphia 5
Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Baltimore 7, Arizona 3
San Diego 6, San Francisco 1
Colorado 8, Toronto 7
Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 2, 10 innings
Sunday's Games
Chicago Cubs 15, Cincinnati 7
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2
Miami 6, Washington 4
N.Y. Mets 6, Seattle 3
St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 4
Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Francisco (Webb 9-11) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 15-3), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 3-5) at Arizona (Kelly 10-6), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 2-3) at Cincinnati (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 14-5) at San Diego (Hill 7-13), 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
