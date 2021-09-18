All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay9256.622_
Boston8465.564
New York8365.5619
Toronto8265.558
Baltimore47100.32044½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago8463.571_
Cleveland7174.49012
Detroit7078.47314½
Kansas City6681.44918
Minnesota6583.43919½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8760.592_
Oakland7967.541
Seattle7968.5378
Los Angeles7274.49314½
Texas5493.36733

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta7668.528_
Philadelphia7572.510
New York7276.4866
Miami6285.42215½
Washington6087.40817½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee9057.612_
St. Louis7769.52712½
Cincinnati7771.52013½
Chicago6682.44624½
Pittsburgh5592.37435

West Division

WLPctGB
z-San Francisco9552.646_
z-Los Angeles9454.635
San Diego7671.51719
Colorado6978.46926
Arizona47100.32048

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 3

Oakland 7, Kansas City 2

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2

Houston 12, Texas 1

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 0

Minnesota 7, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Boston 7, Baltimore 1

Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 0

Seattle 6, Kansas City 2

Houston 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (Civale 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lowther 0-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-2) at Toronto (Matz 12-7), 3:07 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 8-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-4) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-7), 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

Philadelphia 17, Chicago Cubs 8

Colorado at Atlanta, ppd.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Pittsburgh 2, Miami 1

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Colorado 9, Washington 8

St. Louis 8, San Diego 2

Houston 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 14-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-7), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-8) at Washington (Corbin 8-14), 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-4), 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 8-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7), 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 13-5) at San Francisco (Wood 10-4), 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.

