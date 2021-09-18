All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|92
|56
|.622
|_
|Boston
|84
|65
|.564
|8½
|New York
|83
|65
|.561
|9
|Toronto
|82
|65
|.558
|9½
|Baltimore
|47
|100
|.320
|44½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|84
|63
|.571
|_
|Cleveland
|71
|74
|.490
|12
|Detroit
|70
|78
|.473
|14½
|Kansas City
|66
|81
|.449
|18
|Minnesota
|65
|83
|.439
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|87
|60
|.592
|_
|Oakland
|79
|67
|.541
|7½
|Seattle
|79
|68
|.537
|8
|Los Angeles
|72
|74
|.493
|14½
|Texas
|54
|93
|.367
|33
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|76
|68
|.528
|_
|Philadelphia
|75
|72
|.510
|2½
|New York
|72
|76
|.486
|6
|Miami
|62
|85
|.422
|15½
|Washington
|60
|87
|.408
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|90
|57
|.612
|_
|St. Louis
|77
|69
|.527
|12½
|Cincinnati
|77
|71
|.520
|13½
|Chicago
|66
|82
|.446
|24½
|Pittsburgh
|55
|92
|.374
|35
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-San Francisco
|95
|52
|.646
|_
|z-Los Angeles
|94
|54
|.635
|1½
|San Diego
|76
|71
|.517
|19
|Colorado
|69
|78
|.469
|26
|Arizona
|47
|100
|.320
|48
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels 9, Chicago White Sox 3
Oakland 7, Kansas City 2
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2
Houston 12, Texas 1
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Cleveland 0
Minnesota 7, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 7, Detroit 4, 10 innings
Boston 7, Baltimore 1
Chicago White Sox 8, Texas 0
Seattle 6, Kansas City 2
Houston 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland (Civale 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Gil 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Lowther 0-2) at Boston (Pivetta 9-7), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 2-2) at Toronto (Matz 12-7), 3:07 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 8-5), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-4) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
Seattle (Kikuchi 7-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 4-6), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Jefferies 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-7), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 7, San Francisco 4
Philadelphia 17, Chicago Cubs 8
Colorado at Atlanta, ppd.
Friday's Games
Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Pittsburgh 2, Miami 1
Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Colorado 9, Washington 8
St. Louis 8, San Diego 2
Houston 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 5
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday's Games
L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 14-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 7-7), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-8) at Washington (Corbin 8-14), 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7) at Miami (Cabrera 0-1), 6:10 p.m.
Arizona (Castellanos 2-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 10-4), 7:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-2), 7:15 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 8-10) at St. Louis (Wainwright 16-7), 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 13-5) at San Francisco (Wood 10-4), 9:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colorado at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m.