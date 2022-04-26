All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Toronto116.647_
New York106.625½
Tampa Bay97.563
Boston710.4124
Baltimore610.375

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota88.500_
Cleveland79.4381
Chicago69.400
Detroit69.400
Kansas City59.3572

West Division

WLPctGB
Seattle106.625_
Los Angeles107.588½
Oakland98.529
Houston79.4383
Texas610.3754

East Division

WLPctGB
New York135.722_
Miami78.467
Atlanta710.412
Philadelphia710.412
Washington612.3337

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis96.600_
Milwaukee107.588_
Pittsburgh88.500
Chicago79.438
Cincinnati313.188

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles124.750_
San Francisco125.706½
Colorado106.6252
San Diego107.588
Arizona611.353

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2

Colorado 6, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Cleveland 2

Houston 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings

Oakland 2, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 6

Seattle 5, Kansas City 4, 12 innings

Monday's Games

Toronto 6, Boston 2

Texas 6, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 0

Tuesday's Games

Seattle (Gilbert 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Wisler 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-3) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-2) at Texas (Hearn 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 2-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Colorado 6, Detroit 2

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 12, Washington 3

Miami 5, Atlanta 4

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 1, Philadelphia 0

Monday's Games

San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8, Colorado 2

N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0

Tuesday's Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-3), 6:35 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 2-0) at Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1), 6:45 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Washington (Gray 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-2), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 2-1) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 2-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

