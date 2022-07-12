All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6125.709_
Boston4740.54014½
Tampa Bay4640.53515
Toronto4542.51716½
Baltimore4344.49418½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4840.545_
Cleveland4242.5004
Chicago4144.482
Detroit3651.41411½
Kansas City3452.39513

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston5629.659_
Seattle4542.51712
Texas4044.47615½
Los Angeles3849.43719
Oakland2959.33028½

East Division

WLPctGB
New York5433.621_
Atlanta5236.591
Philadelphia4641.5298
Miami4144.48212
Washington3058.34124½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4839.552_
St. Louis4742.5282
Pittsburgh3750.42511
Chicago3452.39513½
Cincinnati3254.37215½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5629.659_
San Diego5038.568
San Francisco4342.50613
Arizona3948.44818
Colorado3849.43719

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Baltimore 9, L.A. Angels 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Detroit 2

Kansas City 5, Cleveland 1

Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5

Minnesota 6, Texas 5

Houston 6, Oakland 1

Seattle 6, Toronto 5

Boston 11, N.Y. Yankees 6

Monday's Games

Kansas City 3, Detroit 1, 1st game

Cleveland 8, Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 10, Boston 5

Kansas City 7, Detroit 3, 2nd game

Texas 10, Oakland 8

Tuesday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-5), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Bellatti 1-3) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Sale 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Martin 1-2) at Cleveland (Pilkington 1-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 1-5) at Texas (Otto 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Brieske 2-6) at Kansas City (Bubic 1-6), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-7), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, Tampa Bay 5

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 4, Washington 3, 12 innings

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 6

Colorado 3, Arizona 2

San Francisco 12, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 11, Chicago Cubs 9

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 5, Miami 1

St. Louis 6, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 1

San Diego 6, Colorado 5

Arizona 4, San Francisco 3

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Miami (Castano 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 5-8) at Washington (Gray 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Bellatti 1-3) at Toronto (Berríos 6-4), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-1) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Alexander 2-1) at Minnesota (Winder 4-2), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 2-1), 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 2-1) at Colorado (Gomber 4-7), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Keuchel 2-6) at San Francisco (Webb 7-3), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

