All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Toronto
|9
|5
|.643
|_
|New York
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Boston
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Tampa Bay
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Baltimore
|5
|9
|.357
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|7
|6
|.538
|_
|Chicago
|6
|7
|.462
|1
|Minnesota
|6
|8
|.429
|1½
|Detroit
|5
|7
|.417
|1½
|Kansas City
|5
|7
|.417
|1½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|8
|6
|.571
|_
|Oakland
|8
|6
|.571
|_
|Seattle
|8
|6
|.571
|_
|Houston
|6
|7
|.462
|1½
|Texas
|3
|9
|.250
|4
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|10
|4
|.714
|_
|Atlanta
|7
|8
|.467
|3½
|Philadelphia
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Miami
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
|Washington
|6
|10
|.375
|5
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|8
|4
|.667
|_
|Milwaukee
|8
|6
|.571
|1
|Pittsburgh
|7
|7
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|6
|8
|.429
|3
|Cincinnati
|2
|12
|.143
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|9
|3
|.750
|_
|Colorado
|8
|4
|.667
|1
|San Diego
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|San Francisco
|9
|5
|.643
|1
|Arizona
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Detroit 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Cleveland 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Toronto 3, Boston 2
Minnesota 1, Kansas City 0
Oakland 6, Baltimore 4
Texas 8, Seattle 6
Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 1
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 3
Toronto 4, Houston 3
Minnesota 2, Chicago White Sox 1
Seattle 4, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 3
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-1) at Minnesota (Bundy 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 0-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-1), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 2-0) at Houston (Urquidy 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Feyereisen 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at Detroit (Brieske 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore (Watkins 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 2-0), 9:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 0-1) at Seattle (Brash 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets 6, San Francisco 2
Arizona 4, Washington 3
Miami 5, St. Louis 0
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Friday's Games
San Francisco 7, Washington 1
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 3, Miami 0
Philadelphia 4, Milwaukee 2
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 2
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Detroit, ppd.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco (Wood 1-0) at Washington (Sanchez 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 1-0) at Detroit (Skubal 0-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Thompson 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 2:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 0-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 0-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 0-1) at Detroit (Brieske 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Hernandez 1-1) at Atlanta (Anderson 1-1), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Arizona (Castellanos 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 1-0) at San Diego (Darvish 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colorado at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
San Francisco at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.