All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay8853.624_
Boston8063.5599
New York7863.55310
Toronto7763.55010½
Baltimore4694.32941½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago8160.574_
Cleveland6970.49611
Detroit6775.47214½
Kansas City6477.45417
Minnesota6279.44019

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8258.586_
Oakland7764.546
Seattle7764.546
Los Angeles6972.48913½
Texas5189.36431

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta7565.536_
Philadelphia7170.504
New York7171.5005
Miami5982.41816½
Washington5883.41117½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee8755.613_
Cincinnati7567.52812
St. Louis7169.50715
Chicago6577.45822
Pittsburgh5190.36235½

West Division

WLPctGB
San Francisco9150.645_
Los Angeles8953.627
San Diego7466.52916½
Colorado6577.45826½
Arizona4596.31946

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Friday's Games

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3

Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4

Baltimore 6, Toronto 3

Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 3

Seattle 5, Arizona 4

Oakland 10, Texas 5

Saturday's Games

Texas (Allard 3-12) at Oakland (Irvin 9-13), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 13-8) at Baltimore (Akin 2-8), 4:35 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-7), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-9) at Minnesota (Pineda 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7) at Houston (Garcia 10-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 10 innings

Friday's Games

San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 1

Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3

Atlanta 6, Miami 2

Colorado 11, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2

Seattle 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 0

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (Gausman 13-5) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 5-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-9), 6:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-4), 6:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 7-14) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7), 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 13-5), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you