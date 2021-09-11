All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|88
|53
|.624
|_
|Boston
|80
|63
|.559
|9
|New York
|78
|63
|.553
|10
|Toronto
|77
|63
|.550
|10½
|Baltimore
|46
|94
|.329
|41½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|81
|60
|.574
|_
|Cleveland
|69
|70
|.496
|11
|Detroit
|67
|75
|.472
|14½
|Kansas City
|64
|77
|.454
|17
|Minnesota
|62
|79
|.440
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|82
|58
|.586
|_
|Oakland
|77
|64
|.546
|5½
|Seattle
|77
|64
|.546
|5½
|Los Angeles
|69
|72
|.489
|13½
|Texas
|51
|89
|.364
|31
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|75
|65
|.536
|_
|Philadelphia
|71
|70
|.504
|4½
|New York
|71
|71
|.500
|5
|Miami
|59
|82
|.418
|16½
|Washington
|58
|83
|.411
|17½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|87
|55
|.613
|_
|Cincinnati
|75
|67
|.528
|12
|St. Louis
|71
|69
|.507
|15
|Chicago
|65
|77
|.458
|22
|Pittsburgh
|51
|90
|.362
|35½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|91
|50
|.645
|_
|Los Angeles
|89
|53
|.627
|2½
|San Diego
|74
|66
|.529
|16½
|Colorado
|65
|77
|.458
|26½
|Arizona
|45
|96
|.319
|46
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Oakland 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Friday's Games
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3
Detroit 10, Tampa Bay 4
Baltimore 6, Toronto 3
Houston 10, L.A. Angels 5
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 4, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 4, Boston 3
Seattle 5, Arizona 4
Oakland 10, Texas 5
Saturday's Games
Texas (Allard 3-12) at Oakland (Irvin 9-13), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 13-8) at Baltimore (Akin 2-8), 4:35 p.m., 1st game
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-4), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Patiño 4-3) at Detroit (Mize 7-7), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-7), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 4-9) at Minnesota (Pineda 5-8), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-7) at Houston (Garcia 10-6), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tampa Bay at Detroit, 12:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
St. Louis 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Colorado 4, Philadelphia 3
Atlanta 7, Washington 6, 10 innings
Friday's Games
San Francisco 6, Chicago Cubs 1
Pittsburgh 4, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee 10, Cleveland 3
Atlanta 6, Miami 2
Colorado 11, Philadelphia 2
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 2
Seattle 5, Arizona 4
L.A. Dodgers 3, San Diego 0
Saturday's Games
San Francisco (Gausman 13-5) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-10), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 5-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 12-9), 6:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-4) at Cleveland (Plesac 10-4), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 7-14) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-7), 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 7-15) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-2), 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 1-1) at Atlanta (Morton 13-5), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-9), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Castellanos 1-1) at Seattle (Flexen 11-5), 9:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 7-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 13-3), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 8:08 p.m.