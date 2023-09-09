All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore9051.638_
Tampa Bay8756.6084
Toronto7963.55611½
Boston7270.50718½
New York7072.49320½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota7567.528_
Cleveland6874.4797
Detroit6577.45810
Chicago5587.38720
Kansas City4499.30831½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8062.563_
Seattle7963.5561
Texas7664.5433
Los Angeles6577.45815
Oakland4497.31235½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta9248.657_
Philadelphia7863.55314½
Miami7369.51420
New York6477.45428½
Washington6378.44729½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee7962.560_
Chicago7667.5314
Cincinnati7370.5107
Pittsburgh6576.46114
St. Louis6279.44017

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles8654.614_
Arizona7568.52412½
San Francisco7170.50415½
San Diego6775.47220
Colorado5189.36435

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 4

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

Baltimore 11, Boston 2

Toronto 5, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Oakland 6, Texas 3

San Diego 11, Houston 2

Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 4

Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Toronto 5, Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 5

Baltimore 13, Boston 12

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-7) at Detroit (Gipson-Long 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 5-3) at Boston (Bello 11-8), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 6-4) at Toronto (Berríos 9-10), 1:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-7) at Minnesota (López 10-7), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Hill 7-14) at Houston (France 10-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 3-8) at Texas (Gray 8-7), 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Arizona 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 4

Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Yankees 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, Washington 5

Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 2

San Diego 11, Houston 2

San Francisco 9, Colorado 8

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 4

Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

Philadelphia 8, Miami 4

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-6), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Washington (Williams 6-9), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4), 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-10) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-6), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-7) at Minnesota (López 10-7), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Hill 7-14) at Houston (France 10-5), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Pfaadt 1-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-7), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Lambert 3-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

