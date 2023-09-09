All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|90
|51
|.638
|_
|Tampa Bay
|87
|56
|.608
|4
|Toronto
|79
|63
|.556
|11½
|Boston
|72
|70
|.507
|18½
|New York
|70
|72
|.493
|20½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|75
|67
|.528
|_
|Cleveland
|68
|74
|.479
|7
|Detroit
|65
|77
|.458
|10
|Chicago
|55
|87
|.387
|20
|Kansas City
|44
|99
|.308
|31½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|80
|62
|.563
|_
|Seattle
|79
|63
|.556
|1
|Texas
|76
|64
|.543
|3
|Los Angeles
|65
|77
|.458
|15
|Oakland
|44
|97
|.312
|35½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|92
|48
|.657
|_
|Philadelphia
|78
|63
|.553
|14½
|Miami
|73
|69
|.514
|20
|New York
|64
|77
|.454
|28½
|Washington
|63
|78
|.447
|29½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|79
|62
|.560
|_
|Chicago
|76
|67
|.531
|4
|Cincinnati
|73
|70
|.510
|7
|Pittsburgh
|65
|76
|.461
|14
|St. Louis
|62
|79
|.440
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|86
|54
|.614
|_
|Arizona
|75
|68
|.524
|12½
|San Francisco
|71
|70
|.504
|15½
|San Diego
|67
|75
|.472
|20
|Colorado
|51
|89
|.364
|35
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 4
Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
Baltimore 11, Boston 2
Toronto 5, Kansas City 4
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Oakland 6, Texas 3
San Diego 11, Houston 2
Cleveland 6, L.A. Angels 3
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 4
Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Toronto 5, Kansas City 1
Tampa Bay 7, Seattle 5
Baltimore 13, Boston 12
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 1
Oakland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-7) at Detroit (Gipson-Long 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 8-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 13-8), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 5-3) at Boston (Bello 11-8), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4), 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 6-4) at Toronto (Berríos 9-10), 1:37 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-7) at Minnesota (López 10-7), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Hill 7-14) at Houston (France 10-5), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 3-8) at Texas (Gray 8-7), 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Rosenberg 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Monday's Games
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Arizona 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 3, Philadelphia 2
St. Louis 9, Cincinnati 4
Milwaukee 8, N.Y. Yankees 2
L.A. Dodgers 8, Washington 5
Minnesota 5, N.Y. Mets 2
San Diego 11, Houston 2
San Francisco 9, Colorado 8
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 8, N.Y. Mets 4
Milwaukee 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Arizona 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings
Philadelphia 8, Miami 4
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Suárez 2-6), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Washington (Williams 6-9), 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-8) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-4), 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Atlanta (TBD), 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-10) at Cincinnati (Greene 3-6), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Megill 8-7) at Minnesota (López 10-7), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Hill 7-14) at Houston (France 10-5), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Pfaadt 1-8) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 5-7), 2:20 p.m.
Colorado (Lambert 3-6) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Cleveland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
