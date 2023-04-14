All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay131.929_
Toronto95.6434
Baltimore86.5715
New York86.5715
Boston68.4297

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota104.714_
Cleveland86.5712
Chicago59.3575
Detroit49.308
Kansas City410.2866

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas85.615_
Los Angeles76.5381
Houston68.429
Seattle58.3853
Oakland310.2315

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta104.714_
New York76.538
Miami77.5003
Philadelphia59.3575
Washington410.2866

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee94.692_
Pittsburgh86.571
Chicago65.5452
St. Louis68.429
Cincinnati58.3854

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona86.571_
Los Angeles76.538½
San Diego77.5001
Colorado58.385
San Francisco58.385

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 9, Boston 3

Baltimore 8, Oakland 7

Minnesota 11, N.Y. Yankees 2

Detroit 3, Toronto 1

Friday's Games

Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Cleveland 4, Washington 3

Boston 5, L.A. Angels 3

Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Detroit 7, San Francisco 5, 11 innings

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3

Texas 6, Houston 2

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota (Mahle 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-2), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 1-0), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Oakland (Fujinami 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Brown 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:08 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 2

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 0

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Miami 5, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 3

Cleveland 4, Washington 3

Detroit 7, San Francisco 5, 11 innings

Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0

Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0) at San Diego (Lugo 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Oakland (Fujinami 0-2), 4:07 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-0) at Miami (Garrett 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Strahm 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you