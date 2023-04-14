All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|13
|1
|.929
|_
|Toronto
|9
|5
|.643
|4
|Baltimore
|8
|6
|.571
|5
|New York
|8
|6
|.571
|5
|Boston
|6
|8
|.429
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|10
|4
|.714
|_
|Cleveland
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Chicago
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Detroit
|4
|9
|.308
|5½
|Kansas City
|4
|10
|.286
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|8
|5
|.615
|_
|Los Angeles
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Houston
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Seattle
|5
|8
|.385
|3
|Oakland
|3
|10
|.231
|5
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|10
|4
|.714
|_
|New York
|7
|6
|.538
|2½
|Miami
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|Philadelphia
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Washington
|4
|10
|.286
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|Pittsburgh
|8
|6
|.571
|1½
|Chicago
|6
|5
|.545
|2
|St. Louis
|6
|8
|.429
|3½
|Cincinnati
|5
|8
|.385
|4
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|8
|6
|.571
|_
|Los Angeles
|7
|6
|.538
|½
|San Diego
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|Colorado
|5
|8
|.385
|2½
|San Francisco
|5
|8
|.385
|2½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 9, Boston 3
Baltimore 8, Oakland 7
Minnesota 11, N.Y. Yankees 2
Detroit 3, Toronto 1
Friday's Games
Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3
Cleveland 4, Washington 3
Boston 5, L.A. Angels 3
Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Detroit 7, San Francisco 5, 11 innings
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3
Texas 6, Houston 2
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Minnesota (Mahle 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1), 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-2), 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at Toronto (Kikuchi 1-0), 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Oakland (Fujinami 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-1) at Houston (Brown 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati 6, Philadelphia 2
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 0
Milwaukee 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
Friday's Games
Miami 5, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 3
Cleveland 4, Washington 3
Detroit 7, San Francisco 5, 11 innings
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Francisco (DeSclafani 1-0) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 1-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-2), 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 0-0) at Washington (Kuhl 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 2-0) at San Diego (Lugo 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Oakland (Fujinami 0-2), 4:07 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 1-0) at Miami (Garrett 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Strahm 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-1), 9:10 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 0-1) at Seattle (Kirby 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
