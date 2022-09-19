All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8858.603_
Toronto8364.565
Tampa Bay8264.5626
Baltimore7669.52411½
Boston7175.48617

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland8067.544_
Chicago7671.5174
Minnesota7374.4977
Kansas City5889.39522
Detroit5591.37724½

West Division

WLPctGB
z-Houston9651.653_
Seattle8165.55514½
Los Angeles6483.43532
Texas6383.43232½
Oakland5394.36143

East Division

WLPctGB
New York9355.628_
Atlanta9155.6231
Philadelphia8066.54812
Miami6087.40832½
Washington5195.34941

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis8761.588_
Milwaukee7868.5348
Chicago6284.42524
Cincinnati5889.39528½
Pittsburgh5592.37431½

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Los Angeles10144.697_
San Diego8166.55121
San Francisco6977.47332½
Arizona6878.46633½
Colorado6482.43837½

x-clinched division

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3

Minnesota 3, Cleveland 0

Baltimore 5, Toronto 4

Boston 13, Kansas City 3

Houston 11, Oakland 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8

L.A. Angels 5, Seattle 1

Monday's Games

Cleveland 11, Minnesota 4

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 1

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Boston (Bello 1-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 9-9) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 12-5), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 1-2) at Baltimore (Voth 5-2), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-1) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 14-7), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 8-7) at Kansas City (Greinke 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 7-5) at Oakland (Sears 5-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday's Games

Miami 3, Washington 1

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 2

Cincinnati 3, St. Louis 0

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 3

Colorado 4, Chicago Cubs 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Milwaukee 8

San Diego 6, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

Monday's Games

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Grove 0-0), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Bello 1-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 4-6), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 2-5) at Miami (López 9-10), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 8-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 10-6), 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 10-4), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-18) at Atlanta (Morton 8-6), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-6) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 13-8) at Colorado (Freeland 9-9), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 11-9) at San Diego (Clevinger 5-7), 9:40 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 15-3), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you