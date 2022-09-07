All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8254.603_
Tampa Bay7758.570
Toronto7560.556
Baltimore7264.52910
Boston6771.48616

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland7064.522_
Minnesota6866.5072
Chicago6968.504
Kansas City5582.40116½
Detroit5285.38019½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston8749.640_
Seattle7760.56210½
Los Angeles6077.43827½
Texas5976.43727½
Oakland5087.36537½

East Division

WLPctGB
New York8751.630_
Atlanta8651.628½
Philadelphia7561.55111
Miami5580.40730½
Washington4888.35338

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis8056.588_
Milwaukee7165.5229
Chicago5778.42222½
Cincinnati5380.39825½
Pittsburgh5086.36830

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles9442.691_
San Diego7562.54719½
Arizona6570.48128½
San Francisco6570.48128½
Colorado5979.42836

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 8, Boston 4

Cleveland 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 9, Toronto 6

Texas 4, Houston 3

L.A. Angels 5, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Atlanta 10, Oakland 9

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 7, Oakland 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Minnesota 4, 12 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 9, Seattle 6

Detroit 5, L.A. Angels 4

Tampa Bay 1, Boston 0

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at N.Y. Yankees, 7:55 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Minnesota (Gray 7-4) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 13-6) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-9), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 8, N.Y. Mets 2

Philadelphia 3, Miami 2

St. Louis 4, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Cincinnati 3

Colorado 10, Milwaukee 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 10, Oakland 9

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3

San Diego 6, Arizona 5

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game

Colorado 8, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 7, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Francisco 3

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

N.Y. Mets 10, Pittsburgh 0, 2nd game

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Washington at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Washington (Gray 7-9) at St. Louis (Wainwright 10-9), 1:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-5), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Alcantara 12-7) at Philadelphia (Gibson 9-6), 6:45 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Friday's Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

