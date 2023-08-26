All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Baltimore8148.628_
Tampa Bay7952.6033
Toronto7159.54610½
Boston6961.53112½
New York6267.48119

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota6763.515_
Cleveland6169.4696
Detroit5970.457
Chicago5179.39216
Kansas City4190.31326½

West Division

WLPctGB
Seattle7356.566_
Texas7356.566_
Houston7358.5571
Los Angeles6367.48510½
Oakland3892.29235½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta8444.656_
Philadelphia7158.55013½
Miami6565.50020
Washington6169.46924
New York5971.45426

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee7257.558_
Chicago6861.5274
Cincinnati6863.5195
Pittsburgh5872.44614½
St. Louis5674.43116½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles7949.617_
Arizona6862.52312
San Francisco6663.51213½
San Diego6169.46919
Colorado4881.37231½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 6, Tampa Bay 2

Detroit 4, Houston 1

Baltimore 5, Colorado 4

Cleveland 5, Toronto 2

Oakland 12, Chicago White Sox 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Minnesota 12, Texas 2

Seattle 7, Kansas City 5

Saturday's Games

Toronto 8, Cleveland 3

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Seattle 15, Kansas City 2

Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Houston 9, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Oakland 2

Baltimore 5, Colorado 4

Texas 6, Minnesota 2

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 7-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 12:05 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ferguson 7-3) at Boston (Houck 3-7), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Syndergaard 2-6) at Toronto (Kikuchi 9-4), 1:37 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 9-6) at Detroit (Faedo 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Littell 2-4), 1:40 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 3-3) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 5-6), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Montgomery 8-10) at Minnesota (Ober 6-6), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 0-6) at Seattle (Castillo 10-7), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Philadelphia 7, St. Louis 2

Baltimore 5, Colorado 4

Washington 7, Miami 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Boston 4

L.A. Angels 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 7, San Diego 3

Atlanta 5, San Francisco 1

Arizona 10, Cincinnati 8

Saturday's Games

Washington 3, Miami 2

Atlanta 7, San Francisco 3

Boston 8, L.A. Dodgers 5

Milwaukee 5, San Diego 4

Baltimore 5, Colorado 4

Philadelphia 12, St. Louis 1

L.A. Angels 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 10, Pittsburgh 6

Cincinnati 8, Arizona 7, 11 innings

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels (Canning 7-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 3-7), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Pittsburgh (Falter 1-7), 1:35 p.m.

Colorado (Blach 1-1) at Baltimore (Flaherty 8-8), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ferguson 7-3) at Boston (Houck 3-7), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Rom 0-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-8), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Williams 6-7) at Miami (Chargois 1-0), 1:40 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 10-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 7-8) at Arizona (Cecconi 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Shuster 4-2) at San Francisco (Beck 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

L.A. Angels at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

