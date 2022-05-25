All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York3013.698_
Tampa Bay2517.595
Toronto2320.5357
Boston2022.476
Baltimore1826.40912½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2717.614_
Chicago2121.5005
Cleveland1821.462
Detroit1528.34911½
Kansas City1428.33312

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston2816.636_
Los Angeles2717.6141
Texas1823.439
Oakland1927.41310
Seattle1827.40010½

East Division

WLPctGB
New York2917.630_
Atlanta2023.465
Philadelphia2023.465
Miami1823.439
Washington1530.33313½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2816.636_
St. Louis2419.558
Chicago1824.4299
Pittsburgh1825.419
Cincinnati1230.28615

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles2914.674_
San Diego2816.636
San Francisco2419.5585
Arizona2322.5117
Colorado2023.4659

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Minnesota 2, Detroit 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 6, 11 innings

Houston 7, Cleveland 3

Toronto 8, St. Louis 1

Boston 16, Chicago White Sox 3

L.A. Angels 5, Texas 3

Arizona 8, Kansas City 6

Oakland 7, Seattle 5

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 4, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Seattle 2

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Pilkington 0-0) at Detroit (Skubal 3-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-3) at Minnesota (Smeltzer 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 3-0) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-2), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 3-2) at Oakland (Montas 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Baltimore at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 11, Cincinnati 4

Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 9, Washington 4

Toronto 8, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 5

Arizona 8, Kansas City 6

Milwaukee 4, San Diego 1

San Francisco 13, N.Y. Mets 12

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh 10, Colorado 5

San Francisco 9, N.Y. Mets 3

Washington 1, L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee 2, San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 1-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 1-6), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 1-4) at Washington (Corbin 0-7), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 1-4) at Atlanta (Wright 4-2), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 4-1) at St. Louis (Wainwright 5-3), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (White 1-0) at Arizona (Castellanos 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

