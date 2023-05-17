All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|32
|11
|.744
|_
|Baltimore
|27
|15
|.643
|4½
|Toronto
|24
|18
|.571
|7½
|New York
|25
|19
|.568
|7½
|Boston
|23
|20
|.535
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|24
|20
|.545
|_
|Cleveland
|19
|22
|.463
|3½
|Detroit
|19
|22
|.463
|3½
|Chicago
|15
|28
|.349
|8½
|Kansas City
|13
|31
|.295
|11
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|26
|16
|.619
|_
|Houston
|23
|19
|.548
|3
|Los Angeles
|22
|21
|.512
|4½
|Seattle
|21
|21
|.500
|5
|Oakland
|10
|34
|.227
|17
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|26
|16
|.619
|_
|Miami
|21
|21
|.500
|5
|Philadelphia
|20
|22
|.476
|6
|New York
|20
|23
|.465
|6½
|Washington
|18
|24
|.429
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|24
|18
|.571
|_
|Pittsburgh
|23
|20
|.535
|1½
|Chicago
|19
|23
|.452
|5
|Cincinnati
|19
|24
|.442
|5½
|St. Louis
|17
|26
|.395
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|28
|16
|.636
|_
|Arizona
|24
|19
|.558
|3½
|San Diego
|20
|23
|.465
|7½
|San Francisco
|19
|23
|.452
|8
|Colorado
|19
|25
|.432
|9
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0
Baltimore 7, L.A. Angels 3
Boston 9, Seattle 4
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 3
Texas 7, Atlanta 4
Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3
Kansas City 5, San Diego 4
Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3
Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 3-1), 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-2), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 3-3), 7:07 p.m.
Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0
Miami 5, Washington 4
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
Texas 7, Atlanta 4
Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1
Kansas City 5, San Diego 4
San Francisco 4, Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0
Colorado 11, Cincinnati 6
L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3
Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Williams 1-1) at Miami (Pérez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
Friday's Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
