All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7142.628_
Toronto6051.54110
Baltimore5953.52711½
Tampa Bay5853.52312
Boston5658.49115½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cleveland6052.536_
Minnesota5853.523
Chicago5756.504
Kansas City4767.41214
Detroit4371.37718

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston7341.640_
Seattle6252.54411
Texas4963.43823
Los Angeles4964.43423½
Oakland4172.36331½

East Division

WLPctGB
New York7340.646_
Atlanta6846.596
Philadelphia6349.563
Miami5063.44223
Washington3777.32536½

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis6250.554_
Milwaukee6051.541
Chicago4665.41415½
Pittsburgh4568.39817½
Cincinnati4467.39617½

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles7833.703_
San Diego6451.55716
San Francisco5557.49123½
Arizona5161.45527½
Colorado5164.44329

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Cleveland 8, Toronto 0

Chicago White Sox 2, Detroit 0

Baltimore 10, Tampa Bay 3

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3

Houston 7, Oakland 5

Seattle 6, Texas 2

Minnesota 4, L.A. Angels 0

Saturday's Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cleveland (Bieber 7-6) at Toronto (Gausman 8-8), 1:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 9-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-4), 1:40 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-1) at Kansas City (Singer 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-9) at Houston (Javier 6-8), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Texas (Pérez 9-3), 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-5) at L.A. Angels (Davidson 1-3), 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-2) at Boston (Wacha 6-1), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 2, N.Y. Mets 1, 10 innings

Atlanta 4, Miami 3

San Diego 10, Washington 5

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 5, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Kansas City 3

San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 3

Saturday's Games

Atlanta 5, Miami 2, 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego (Snell 4-6) at Washington (Espino 0-4), 12:05 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Miami (Garrett 2-6), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 9-5) at Cincinnati (Dunn 0-1), 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-5) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 9-7), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-1) at Kansas City (Singer 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10) at St. Louis (Mikolas 8-9), 2:15 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 1-1) at Colorado (Feltner 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-9) at San Francisco (Wood 8-9), 4:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

