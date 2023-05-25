All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay3715.712_
Baltimore3217.653
New York3021.588
Boston2624.52010
Toronto2625.51010½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2624.520_
Detroit2225.468
Cleveland2128.429
Chicago2130.412
Kansas City1536.29411½

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas3118.633_
Houston2821.5713
Los Angeles2823.5494
Seattle2524.5106
Oakland1041.19622

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta3019.612_
Miami2525.500
New York2525.500
Philadelphia2326.4697
Washington2128.4299

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2722.551_
Pittsburgh2524.5102
Chicago2226.458
St. Louis2329.442
Cincinnati2129.420

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles3120.608_
Arizona2921.580
San Francisco2425.4906
San Diego2227.4498
Colorado2129.420

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 0

Milwaukee 4, Houston 0

Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6

Detroit 6, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 7, Boston 3

Seattle 6, Oakland 1

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 3

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Detroit (Wentz 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Gray 4-1) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Minnesota (Varland 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-8), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Sale 4-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 4-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-4), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 5-1) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 3

Washington 5, San Diego 3

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami 10, Colorado 2

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1

Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati (Greene 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-1), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 3-2) at Atlanta (Shuster 1-2), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-8), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2) at Colorado (Seabold 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Sale 4-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 5-1) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

