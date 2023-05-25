All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|37
|15
|.712
|_
|Baltimore
|32
|17
|.653
|3½
|New York
|30
|21
|.588
|6½
|Boston
|26
|24
|.520
|10
|Toronto
|26
|25
|.510
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|26
|24
|.520
|_
|Detroit
|22
|25
|.468
|2½
|Cleveland
|21
|28
|.429
|4½
|Chicago
|21
|30
|.412
|5½
|Kansas City
|15
|36
|.294
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|31
|18
|.633
|_
|Houston
|28
|21
|.571
|3
|Los Angeles
|28
|23
|.549
|4
|Seattle
|25
|24
|.510
|6
|Oakland
|10
|41
|.196
|22
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|30
|19
|.612
|_
|Miami
|25
|25
|.500
|5½
|New York
|25
|25
|.500
|5½
|Philadelphia
|23
|26
|.469
|7
|Washington
|21
|28
|.429
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|27
|22
|.551
|_
|Pittsburgh
|25
|24
|.510
|2
|Chicago
|22
|26
|.458
|4½
|St. Louis
|23
|29
|.442
|5½
|Cincinnati
|21
|29
|.420
|6½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|31
|20
|.608
|_
|Arizona
|29
|21
|.580
|1½
|San Francisco
|24
|25
|.490
|6
|San Diego
|22
|27
|.449
|8
|Colorado
|21
|29
|.420
|9½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 0
Milwaukee 4, Houston 0
Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6
Detroit 6, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 7, Boston 3
Seattle 6, Oakland 1
Thursday's Games
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 3
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Detroit (Wentz 1-4), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (Gray 4-1) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 1-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Minnesota (Varland 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-8), 8:10 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3), 9:38 p.m.
Boston (Sale 4-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Houston (Brown 4-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-4), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 5-1) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2
Milwaukee 4, Houston 0
Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1
Philadelphia 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 3
Washington 5, San Diego 3
Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Miami 10, Colorado 2
Thursday's Games
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1
Miami at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
Cincinnati (Greene 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-1), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Liberatore 1-0) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 3-2) at Atlanta (Shuster 1-2), 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-3), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-8), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2) at Colorado (Seabold 1-1), 8:40 p.m.
Miami (Luzardo 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3), 9:38 p.m.
Boston (Sale 4-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 5-1) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
