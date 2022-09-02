All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|79
|53
|.598
|_
|Tampa Bay
|73
|57
|.562
|5
|Toronto
|71
|59
|.546
|7
|Baltimore
|70
|61
|.534
|8½
|Boston
|65
|68
|.489
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|68
|62
|.523
|_
|Minnesota
|67
|63
|.515
|1
|Chicago
|66
|66
|.500
|3
|Kansas City
|53
|80
|.398
|16½
|Detroit
|51
|81
|.386
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|84
|47
|.641
|_
|Seattle
|74
|58
|.561
|10½
|Texas
|58
|73
|.443
|26
|Los Angeles
|57
|74
|.435
|27
|Oakland
|49
|84
|.368
|36
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|85
|48
|.639
|_
|Atlanta
|82
|51
|.617
|3
|Philadelphia
|73
|58
|.557
|11
|Miami
|55
|76
|.420
|29
|Washington
|45
|87
|.341
|39½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|77
|55
|.583
|_
|Milwaukee
|69
|61
|.531
|7
|Chicago
|56
|76
|.424
|21
|Cincinnati
|52
|78
|.400
|24
|Pittsburgh
|49
|82
|.374
|27½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|90
|40
|.692
|_
|San Diego
|73
|59
|.553
|18
|Arizona
|62
|68
|.477
|28
|San Francisco
|61
|68
|.473
|28½
|Colorado
|56
|77
|.421
|35½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Seattle 7, Detroit 0
Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 1
Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Baltimore 3, Cleveland 0
Boston 9, Texas 8
Friday's Games
Baltimore 5, Oakland 2
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Seattle 6, Cleveland 1
Detroit 5, Kansas City 4
Boston 9, Texas 1
Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 0
Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas (TBD) at Boston (Bello 0-4), 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Heasley 2-7) at Detroit (Pineda 2-6), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-3) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 9-7), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Richards 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.
Oakland (Oller 2-6) at Baltimore (Voth 4-2), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Mahle 6-7) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Ray 11-8) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 11-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 11-8), 9:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Cleveland, 2:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Washington 7, Oakland 5, 10 innings
Atlanta 3, Colorado 0
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 0
Friday's Games
Cincinnati 3, Colorado 2
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 8, Miami 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Washington 3
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-9) at San Francisco (Junis 4-4), 4:05 p.m.
Toronto (Richards 3-1) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 4-4), 6:35 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 7-10) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-17) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-7) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 4-2) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5), 7:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-13), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 14-7), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Toronto at Pittsburgh, 12:05 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.
