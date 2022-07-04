All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|58
|22
|.725
|_
|Boston
|44
|35
|.557
|13½
|Toronto
|44
|36
|.550
|14
|Tampa Bay
|43
|36
|.544
|14½
|Baltimore
|36
|44
|.450
|22
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|45
|37
|.549
|_
|Cleveland
|40
|36
|.526
|2
|Chicago
|38
|39
|.494
|4½
|Detroit
|30
|47
|.390
|12½
|Kansas City
|29
|48
|.377
|13½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|51
|27
|.654
|_
|Seattle
|39
|42
|.481
|13½
|Texas
|37
|40
|.481
|13½
|Los Angeles
|37
|44
|.457
|15½
|Oakland
|26
|55
|.321
|26½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|49
|30
|.620
|_
|Atlanta
|46
|34
|.575
|3½
|Philadelphia
|42
|38
|.525
|7½
|Miami
|37
|40
|.481
|11
|Washington
|29
|52
|.358
|21
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|46
|35
|.568
|_
|St. Louis
|44
|37
|.543
|2
|Chicago
|32
|47
|.405
|13
|Pittsburgh
|32
|47
|.405
|13
|Cincinnati
|27
|51
|.346
|17½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|49
|29
|.628
|_
|San Diego
|47
|34
|.580
|3½
|San Francisco
|40
|37
|.519
|8½
|Arizona
|35
|44
|.443
|14½
|Colorado
|35
|44
|.443
|14½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Kansas City 7, Detroit 4
Cleveland 2, N.Y. Yankees 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1
Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Houston 4, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings
Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4
Monday's Games
Texas at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Seattle (Gilbert 9-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Texas (TBD) at Baltimore (Voth 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 4-4) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 8-5), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Greinke 2-4) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 3-4) at Oakland (Martinez 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 3
N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1
Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 0
Miami 7, Washington 4, 10 innings
Colorado 6, Arizona 5
Boston 4, Chicago Cubs 2, 11 innings
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 2
Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4
Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 0
Monday's Games
Miami at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Seattle (Gilbert 9-3) at San Diego (Clevinger 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-6) at Miami (Alcantara 8-3), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 5-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 1-4), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-1) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Pallante 2-3) at Atlanta (Anderson 6-5), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-6) at Milwaukee (Alexander 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 5-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 4-6) at L.A. Dodgers (White 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.