All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|13
|1
|.929
|_
|Toronto
|9
|5
|.643
|4
|New York
|9
|6
|.600
|4½
|Baltimore
|8
|6
|.571
|5
|Boston
|6
|8
|.429
|7
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|10
|5
|.667
|_
|Cleveland
|8
|6
|.571
|1½
|Chicago
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
|Detroit
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
|Kansas City
|4
|10
|.286
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|8
|5
|.615
|_
|Los Angeles
|7
|6
|.538
|1
|Houston
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Seattle
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|Oakland
|3
|11
|.214
|5½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|10
|4
|.714
|_
|New York
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|Miami
|7
|7
|.500
|3
|Philadelphia
|5
|9
|.357
|5
|Washington
|4
|10
|.286
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|10
|4
|.714
|_
|Chicago
|7
|5
|.583
|2
|Pittsburgh
|8
|6
|.571
|2
|St. Louis
|6
|8
|.429
|4
|Cincinnati
|5
|8
|.385
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|8
|6
|.571
|_
|Los Angeles
|7
|7
|.500
|1
|San Diego
|7
|8
|.467
|1½
|Colorado
|5
|9
|.357
|3
|San Francisco
|5
|9
|.357
|3
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Minnesota 4, N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3
Cleveland 4, Washington 3
Boston 5, L.A. Angels 3
Baltimore 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Detroit 7, San Francisco 5, 11 innings
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3
Texas 6, Houston 2
Seattle 5, Colorado 3
N.Y. Mets 17, Oakland 6
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 6, Minnesota 1
Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings
Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Francisco (Webb 0-3) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Boston (Whitlock 0-1), 1:35 p.m.
Minnesota (López 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0), 1:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-0) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 1:37 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-3), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 1-1), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
L.A. Angels at Boston, 11:10 a.m.
Cleveland at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Miami 5, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 8, Cincinnati 3
Cleveland 4, Washington 3
Detroit 7, San Francisco 5, 11 innings
Atlanta 10, Kansas City 3
St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 0
Milwaukee 11, San Diego 2
Chicago Cubs 8, L.A. Dodgers 2
Seattle 5, Colorado 3
N.Y. Mets 17, Oakland 6
Saturday's Games
Detroit 7, San Francisco 6, 11 innings
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Arizona at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Sunday's Games
San Francisco (Webb 0-3) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bieber 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 1-1) at Miami (Alcantara 1-1), 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 0-1), 1:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 0-0) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-3), 2:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0) at St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Oakland (Sears 0-1), 4:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (TBD) at Seattle (Castillo 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Miley 1-1) at San Diego (Darvish 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
San Francisco at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
