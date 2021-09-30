All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
x-Tampa Bay9860.620_
New York9068.5708
Boston8969.5639
Toronto8870.55710
Baltimore51107.32347

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Chicago9168.572_
Cleveland7781.48713½
Detroit7583.47515½
Kansas City7385.46217½
Minnesota7187.44919½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston9266.582_
Seattle8970.560
Oakland8574.535
Los Angeles7583.47517
Texas58100.36734

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta8572.541_
Philadelphia8177.513
New York7583.47510½
Miami6593.41120½
Washington6594.40921

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee9564.597_
y-St. Louis8970.5606
Cincinnati8277.51613
Chicago6890.43026½
Pittsburgh5999.37335½

West Division

WLPctGB
z-San Francisco10454.658_
z-Los Angeles10256.6462
San Diego7880.49426
Colorado7385.46231
Arizona50108.31654

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 6, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 7, Houston 0

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2

Kansas City 10, Cleveland 5

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 4-7) at Texas (Howard 0-4), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 4-4) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-6), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 10-10) at Houston (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 7-8) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 10, Washington 5

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1

San Francisco 1, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 9

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 8-16) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 4-8), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 11-8) at Washington (Rogers 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5) at Miami (Alcantara 9-14), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-8) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-12) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 8-12) at Arizona (Castellanos 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 7-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 10-8), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

