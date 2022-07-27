All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6632.673_
Toronto5443.55711½
Tampa Bay5245.53613½
Baltimore4948.50516½
Boston4949.50017

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota5245.536_
Cleveland4947.510
Chicago4948.5053
Kansas City3958.40213
Detroit3959.39813½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston6434.653_
Seattle5345.54111
Texas4353.44820
Los Angeles4156.42322½
Oakland3763.37028

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6037.619_
Atlanta5940.5962
Philadelphia5047.51510
Miami4651.47414
Washington3465.34327

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5444.551_
St. Louis5147.5203
Chicago4057.41213½
Pittsburgh4058.40814
Cincinnati3759.38516

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles6432.667_
San Diego5544.55610½
San Francisco4849.49516½
Arizona4453.45420½
Colorado4454.44921

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Boston 3, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 1

Detroit 12, San Diego 4

Kansas City 7, L.A. Angels 0

Oakland 7, Houston 5

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3

Toronto 10, St. Louis 3

Cleveland 8, Boston 3

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Diego 6, Detroit 4, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 6, Kansas City 0

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 6

Chicago White Sox 2, Colorado 1

Oakland 5, Houston 3

Seattle 5, Texas 4

Wednesday's Games

San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Junk 0-0) at Kansas City (Keller 5-10), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 3:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 6-5) at Oakland (Irvin 5-7), 3:37 p.m.

Texas (Gray 7-4) at Seattle (Gonzales 5-10), 3:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3) at Baltimore (Wells 7-6), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Cincinnati 11, Miami 2

Detroit 12, San Diego 4

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Colorado 2, Milwaukee 0

Arizona 7, San Francisco 0

Washington 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Tuesday's Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 2, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 6, Philadelphia 3

Toronto 10, St. Louis 3

N.Y. Mets 6, N.Y. Yankees 3

San Diego 6, Detroit 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 7, Minnesota 6

Chicago White Sox 2, Colorado 1

Arizona 7, San Francisco 3

Washington 8, L.A. Dodgers 3

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta (Morton 5-4) at Philadelphia (Gibson 5-4), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 9-4) at Detroit (Skubal 7-8), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-4) at Milwaukee (Burnes 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Colorado (Senzatela 3-5), 3:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-13) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 9-3) at Arizona (Gallen 5-2), 3:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 2-3) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-4), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-8) at Toronto (Gausman 7-7), 7:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-2), 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Miami at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you