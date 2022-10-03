All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|97
|61
|.614
|_
|y-Toronto
|90
|69
|.566
|7½
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|73
|.541
|11½
|Baltimore
|82
|77
|.516
|15½
|Boston
|75
|84
|.472
|22½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|90
|70
|.563
|_
|Chicago
|79
|80
|.497
|10½
|Minnesota
|77
|82
|.484
|12½
|Detroit
|65
|93
|.411
|24
|Kansas City
|65
|95
|.406
|25
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|104
|55
|.654
|_
|y-Seattle
|87
|71
|.551
|16½
|Los Angeles
|73
|86
|.459
|31
|Texas
|66
|92
|.418
|37½
|Oakland
|57
|102
|.358
|47
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|100
|60
|.625
|_
|z-New York
|98
|61
|.616
|1½
|Philadelphia
|86
|73
|.541
|13½
|Miami
|68
|92
|.425
|32
|Washington
|55
|104
|.346
|44½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-St. Louis
|92
|67
|.579
|_
|Milwaukee
|84
|75
|.528
|8
|Chicago
|73
|87
|.456
|19½
|Cincinnati
|61
|99
|.381
|31½
|Pittsburgh
|60
|99
|.377
|32
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|110
|49
|.692
|_
|y-San Diego
|87
|72
|.547
|23
|San Francisco
|80
|79
|.503
|30
|Arizona
|73
|86
|.459
|37
|Colorado
|66
|93
|.415
|44
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Detroit 5, Minnesota 2
Toronto 6, Boston 3
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 5
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1
Oakland 10, Seattle 3
Monday's Games
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 14-5) at Texas (TBD), 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Rodriguez 5-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 10-15), 6:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City (Lynch 4-12) at Cleveland (Quantrill 14-5), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (White 1-6) at Baltimore (Baumann 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Springs 9-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 13-7) at Texas (Gray 7-7), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota (Winder 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-9), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Seattle (Flexen 8-9), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 8-6) at Oakland (Irvin 9-13), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 8, Washington 1, 6 innings
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5
Miami 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1
San Francisco 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Monday's Games
Miami 4, Atlanta 0
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 1
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Tuesday's Games
Washington (Gray 7-10) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Hudson 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 3-9), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Miami (Garrett 3-6), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 10-7), 7:40 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Suárez 10-6) at Houston (Verlander 17-4), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 14-8) at San Diego (Manaea 7-9), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 3-9) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 17-7), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:20 p.m.
