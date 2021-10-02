All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
x-Tampa Bay9961.619_
New York9169.5698
Boston9070.5639
Toronto8971.55610
Baltimore52108.32547

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Chicago9268.575_
Cleveland7981.49413
Detroit7684.47516
Kansas City7486.46318
Minnesota7189.44421

West Division

WLPctGB
x-Houston9367.581_
Seattle8970.560
Oakland8674.5387
Los Angeles7584.47217½
Texas59101.36934

East Division

WLPctGB
x-Atlanta8673.541_
Philadelphia8278.513
New York7783.481
Miami6595.40621½
Washington6595.40621½

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee9564.597_
y-St. Louis9070.563
Cincinnati8278.51313½
Chicago6991.43126½
Pittsburgh60100.37535½

West Division

WLPctGB
z-San Francisco10554.660_
z-Los Angeles10356.6482
San Diego7881.49127
Colorado7385.46231½
Arizona50109.31455

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Texas 7, L.A. Angels 6

Baltimore 6, Boston 2

Houston 3, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 2

Detroit 10, Minnesota 7

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1

Friday's Games

Toronto 6, Baltimore 4

Boston 4, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 9, Texas 6

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 1

Kansas City 11, Minnesota 6

Oakland 8, Houston 6

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay (Baz 2-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 6-6), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 6-8) at Toronto (Manoah 8-2), 3:07 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Washington (Gray 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 5-8) at Texas (Lyles 9-13), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 4-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 11-9), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Jax 3-5) at Kansas City (Bubic 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-3) at Houston (Odorizzi 6-7), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Diaz 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 14-6), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 3:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 3:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 3:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

St. Louis 4, Milwaukee 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 5, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 12, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Diego 3

San Francisco 5, Arizona 4

Friday's Games

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 5, Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

Boston 4, Washington 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Boston (TBD) at Washington (Gray 2-2), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 11-9) at San Francisco (Gausman 14-6), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Crouse 0-1) at Miami (Luzardo 5-9), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 13-6) at Pittsburgh (Kranick 2-3), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-2) at St. Louis (Lester 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-4) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-9) at Arizona (Gallen 3-10), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 11-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 19-3), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Boston at Washington, 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 3:05 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 3:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 3:20 p.m.

