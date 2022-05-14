All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York248.750_
Tampa Bay2013.606
Toronto1716.515
Baltimore1419.42410½
Boston1220.37512

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1914.576_
Chicago1516.4843
Cleveland1516.4843
Kansas City1119.367
Detroit1023.3039

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston2211.667_
Los Angeles2212.647½
Seattle1518.4557
Texas1318.4198
Oakland1420.412

East Division

WLPctGB
New York2212.647_
Philadelphia1517.4696
Atlanta1518.455
Miami1418.4387
Washington1123.32411

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2112.636_
St. Louis1715.531
Pittsburgh1319.406
Chicago1120.3559
Cincinnati924.27312

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles2010.667_
San Diego2112.636½
San Francisco2012.6251
Arizona1815.545
Colorado1616.5005

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Oakland 5, Detroit 3

Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2

Houston 11, Minnesota 3, 1st game

Houston 5, Minnesota 0, 2nd game

Texas 3, Kansas City 1

N.Y. Yankees 15, Chicago White Sox 7

Friday's Games

Houston 6, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Detroit 4, Baltimore 2

Boston 7, Texas 1

N.Y. Yankees 10, Chicago White Sox 4

Minnesota 12, Cleveland 8

L.A. Angels 2, Oakland 0

Kansas City 14, Colorado 10

Saturday's Games

L.A. Angels (Diaz 1-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 4-0), 4:07 p.m., 1st game

Baltimore (Zimmermann 2-1) at Detroit (Pineda 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Hill 0-1) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-0) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 1-2) at Minnesota (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Lorenzen 3-2) at Oakland (Oller 0-2), 9:40 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Washington 1

Baltimore 3, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 0

Philadelphia 9, L.A. Dodgers 7

Friday's Games

Milwaukee 2, Miami 1

Cincinnati 8, Pittsburgh 2

Houston 6, Washington 1

Seattle 2, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 11, Atlanta 6

San Francisco 8, St. Louis 2

Kansas City 14, Colorado 10

Arizona 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Francisco (Junis 1-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-2), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 2-3) at Atlanta (Morton 2-3), 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 3-0) at Miami (Rogers 1-4), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 1-3), 6:35 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-0) at Washington (Fedde 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-3) at Arizona (Gallen 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 2-2) at Colorado (Márquez 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

San Diego at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

