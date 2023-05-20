All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay3413.723_
Baltimore3016.652
New York2820.583
Boston2520.5568
Toronto2521.543

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota2421.533_
Detroit2023.4653
Cleveland2024.455
Chicago1829.3837
Kansas City1433.29811

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas2817.622_
Houston2619.5782
Los Angeles2422.522
Seattle2223.4896
Oakland1037.21319

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta2817.622_
Miami2422.522
New York2323.500
Philadelphia2124.4677
Washington1927.413

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee2421.533_
Pittsburgh2421.533_
Chicago2025.4444
St. Louis2027.4265
Cincinnati1926.4225

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles2918.617_
Arizona2620.565
San Francisco2124.4677
San Diego2025.4448
Colorado1927.413

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2

Atlanta 6, Seattle 2

Detroit 8, Washington 6

Baltimore 6, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 0

N.Y. Mets 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings

Texas 7, Colorado 2

Houston 5, Oakland 1

Boston 6, San Diego 1

L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 4

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 1

Washington 5, Detroit 2

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Houston 3, Oakland 2

Tampa Bay 8, Milwaukee 4

Texas 11, Colorado 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

Seattle 7, Atlanta 3

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-3), 11:35 a.m.

Detroit (Wentz 1-3) at Washington (Gray 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 5-2) at Atlanta (Shuster 0-2), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 5-1) at Toronto (Gausman 2-3), 1:37 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 0-3) at Houston (Valdez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-3), 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota (López 2-2) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 2-5) at San Diego (Wacha 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 13, Arizona 3

Atlanta 6, Seattle 2

Detroit 8, Washington 6

Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings

Texas 7, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 0

Boston 6, San Diego 1

San Francisco 4, Miami 3

Saturday's Games

Washington 5, Detroit 2

Miami 1, San Francisco 0

Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 8, Milwaukee 4

Philadelphia 12, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 11, Colorado 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Seattle 7, Atlanta 3

Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-3), 11:35 a.m.

Arizona (Kelly 4-3) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-1) at Philadelphia (Walker 3-2), 1:35 p.m.

Detroit (Wentz 1-3) at Washington (Gray 3-5), 1:35 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 5-2) at Atlanta (Shuster 0-2), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4), 2:15 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-0) at Texas (Heaney 2-3), 2:35 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-2) at San Francisco (Wood 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Boston (Kluber 2-5) at San Diego (Wacha 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-2) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

