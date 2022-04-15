All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York43.571_
Tampa Bay43.571_
Toronto43.571_
Boston33.500½
Baltimore15.167

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago42.667_
Cleveland42.667_
Detroit34.429
Kansas City24.3332
Minnesota24.3332

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston42.667_
Oakland43.571½
Los Angeles34.429
Seattle34.429
Texas24.3332

East Division

WLPctGB
New York52.714_
Philadelphia34.4292
Atlanta35.375
Washington35.375
Miami24.333

Central Division

WLPctGB
Chicago42.667_
St. Louis32.600½
Milwaukee43.571½
Pittsburgh33.5001
Cincinnati25.286

West Division

WLPctGB
Colorado42.667_
Los Angeles42.667_
San Francisco42.667_
San Diego53.625_
Arizona24.3332

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0

Boston 9, Detroit 7

Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 4

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3

Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0

Detroit 4, Kansas City 2

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5

Friday's Games

Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Texas (Bush 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-1), 9:42 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday's Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 6

San Francisco 2, San Diego 1

Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1

Miami 4, Philadelphia 3

Pittsburgh 9, Washington 4

San Diego 12, Atlanta 1

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 3

Friday's Games

Arizona (Davies 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 1-0) at San Diego (Gore 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

