All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|4
|3
|.571
|_
|Tampa Bay
|4
|3
|.571
|_
|Toronto
|4
|3
|.571
|_
|Boston
|3
|3
|.500
|½
|Baltimore
|1
|5
|.167
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Cleveland
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Detroit
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Kansas City
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Minnesota
|2
|4
|.333
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Oakland
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Los Angeles
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Seattle
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Texas
|2
|4
|.333
|2
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|Philadelphia
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Atlanta
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Washington
|3
|5
|.375
|2½
|Miami
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|St. Louis
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Milwaukee
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Pittsburgh
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Cincinnati
|2
|5
|.286
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Colorado
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|Los Angeles
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|San Francisco
|4
|2
|.667
|_
|San Diego
|5
|3
|.625
|_
|Arizona
|2
|4
|.333
|2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0
Boston 9, Detroit 7
Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings
Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 4
Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Oakland 6, Tampa Bay 3
Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 0
Detroit 4, Kansas City 2
Texas 10, L.A. Angels 5
Friday's Games
Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Jefferies 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Texas (Bush 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Kansas City (Keller 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-1), 9:42 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday's Games
Washington 3, Atlanta 1
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0
N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 6
San Francisco 2, San Diego 1
Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings
Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2
Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee 5, St. Louis 1
Miami 4, Philadelphia 3
Pittsburgh 9, Washington 4
San Diego 12, Atlanta 1
Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, Cincinnati 3
Friday's Games
Arizona (Davies 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 1-0), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 6:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Wright 1-0) at San Diego (Gore 0-0), 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
