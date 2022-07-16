All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|62
|28
|.689
|_
|Tampa Bay
|50
|40
|.556
|12
|Boston
|48
|43
|.527
|14½
|Toronto
|48
|43
|.527
|14½
|Baltimore
|45
|45
|.500
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|49
|43
|.533
|_
|Cleveland
|45
|44
|.506
|2½
|Chicago
|45
|45
|.500
|3
|Detroit
|37
|54
|.407
|11½
|Kansas City
|36
|54
|.400
|12
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|58
|31
|.652
|_
|Seattle
|49
|42
|.538
|10
|Texas
|41
|47
|.466
|16½
|Los Angeles
|39
|52
|.429
|20
|Oakland
|31
|60
|.341
|28
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|56
|34
|.622
|_
|Atlanta
|55
|37
|.598
|2
|Philadelphia
|47
|43
|.522
|9
|Miami
|43
|46
|.483
|12½
|Washington
|30
|62
|.326
|27
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|50
|40
|.556
|_
|St. Louis
|49
|44
|.527
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|38
|53
|.418
|12½
|Chicago
|34
|55
|.382
|15½
|Cincinnati
|34
|56
|.378
|16
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|59
|30
|.663
|_
|San Diego
|51
|41
|.554
|9½
|San Francisco
|45
|43
|.511
|13½
|Colorado
|42
|49
|.462
|18
|Arizona
|39
|51
|.433
|20½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Cleveland 4, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4
Kansas City 3, Toronto 1
Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 12, Minnesota 2
Seattle 6, Texas 5
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings
Friday's Games
Toronto 8, Kansas City 1
Cleveland 6, Detroit 5
Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4
Oakland 5, Houston 1
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings
Seattle 8, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 1
Saturday's Games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-2) at Minnesota (Bundy 5-4), 2:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 3-7) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 10-3) at Texas (Howard 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-4), 4:10 p.m.
Detroit (Pineda 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 5-5), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Koenig 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 11-3), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-2), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-3), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Kansas City at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings
Colorado 8, San Diego 5
Atlanta 5, Washington 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 0
Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 8, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
Friday's Games
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
Atlanta 8, Washington 4
Colorado 13, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 3
L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 1
San Diego 5, Arizona 3
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7), 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5), 2:20 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (Keller 3-6) at Colorado (Ureña 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 9-3) at Washington (Espino 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-4), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Gilbert 0-3) at San Diego (Manaea 4-4), 8:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-3), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
