East Division

WLPctGB
New York6228.689_
Tampa Bay5040.55612
Boston4843.52714½
Toronto4843.52714½
Baltimore4545.50017

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4943.533_
Cleveland4544.506
Chicago4545.5003
Detroit3754.40711½
Kansas City3654.40012

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston5831.652_
Seattle4942.53810
Texas4147.46616½
Los Angeles3952.42920
Oakland3160.34128

East Division

WLPctGB
New York5634.622_
Atlanta5537.5982
Philadelphia4743.5229
Miami4346.48312½
Washington3062.32627

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee5040.556_
St. Louis4944.527
Pittsburgh3853.41812½
Chicago3455.38215½
Cincinnati3456.37816

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5930.663_
San Diego5141.554
San Francisco4543.51113½
Colorado4249.46218
Arizona3951.43320½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 0

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 4

Kansas City 3, Toronto 1

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 12, Minnesota 2

Seattle 6, Texas 5

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 2, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Toronto 8, Kansas City 1

Cleveland 6, Detroit 5

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Oakland 5, Houston 1

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 11 innings

Seattle 8, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 1

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-2) at Minnesota (Bundy 5-4), 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 3-7) at Toronto (TBD), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 10-3) at Texas (Howard 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-4), 4:10 p.m.

Detroit (Pineda 2-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 5-5), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Koenig 1-2) at Houston (Verlander 11-3), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-3), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 12:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Miami 3, Pittsburgh 2, 11 innings

Colorado 8, San Diego 5

Atlanta 5, Washington 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 0

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Philadelphia 2, Miami 1

Atlanta 8, Washington 4

Colorado 13, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, L.A. Angels 1

San Diego 5, Arizona 3

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Cincinnati (Lodolo 2-2) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-7), 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-5), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-6) at Colorado (Ureña 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 9-3) at Washington (Espino 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Miami (Meyer 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 6-1) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Gilbert 0-3) at San Diego (Manaea 4-4), 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-3), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

