East Division

WLPctGB
x-Tampa Bay9860.620_
New York9068.5708
Boston8969.5639
Toronto8870.55710
Baltimore51107.32347

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Chicago9168.572_
Cleveland7780.49013
Detroit7583.47515½
Kansas City7285.45918
Minnesota7187.44919½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston9266.582_
Seattle8870.5574
Oakland8573.5387
Los Angeles7483.47117½
Texas5899.36933½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta8572.541_
Philadelphia8177.513
New York7583.47510½
Miami6593.41120½
Washington6594.40921

Central Division

WLPctGB
x-Milwaukee9563.601_
y-St. Louis8870.5577
Cincinnati8277.51613½
Chicago6890.43027
Pittsburgh5999.37336

West Division

WLPctGB
z-San Francisco10354.656_
z-Los Angeles10156.6432
San Diego7879.49725
Colorado7385.46230½
Arizona50107.31853

x-clinched division

y-clinched wild card

z-clinched playoff berth

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

Minnesota 3, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 4

Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Wednesday's Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 6, Baltimore 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1

Tampa Bay 7, Houston 0

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3) at Texas (Otto 0-3), 2:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3) at Toronto (Ray 13-6), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 7-4) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Pittsburgh 8, Chicago Cubs 6

Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 2, Miami 1, 2nd game

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 2

Chicago White Sox 7, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 3, Washington 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1

San Francisco 6, Arizona 4

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 10, Washington 5

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2

Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2

Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0

Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-9) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Gibson 10-8) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-5), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at San Francisco (Kazmir 0-1), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Velasquez 3-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

