All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay297.806_
Baltimore2213.629
Toronto2114.600
Boston2115.5838
New York1917.52810

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota1916.543_
Detroit1618.471
Cleveland1619.4573
Chicago1224.333
Kansas City1026.278

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas2113.618_
Los Angeles2016.5562
Houston1718.486
Seattle1718.486
Oakland828.22214

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta2411.686_
New York1718.4867
Miami1719.472
Philadelphia1619.4578
Washington1520.4299

Central Division

WLPctGB
Pittsburgh2115.583_
Milwaukee2015.571½
Chicago1718.486
Cincinnati1420.4126
St. Louis1224.3339

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles2115.583_
Arizona2015.571½
San Diego1817.514
San Francisco1519.4415
Colorado1422.3897

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Detroit 6, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 2

Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 2, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 4

Tuesday's Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Oakland (Muller 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3), 12:35 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 3-2) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-0) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 3:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-0), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 1-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-1), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Bello 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-4) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-2) at Minnesota (López 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 5, San Francisco 1

Arizona 5, Miami 2

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado (Senzatela 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-3), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 2-3) at Arizona (Kelly 3-3), 3:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 2-5) at San Francisco (Manaea 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 0-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-2) at Minnesota (López 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 5-0), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

