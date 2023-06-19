All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|51
|24
|.680
|_
|Baltimore
|44
|27
|.620
|5
|New York
|39
|33
|.542
|10½
|Toronto
|39
|35
|.527
|11½
|Boston
|37
|35
|.514
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|36
|36
|.500
|_
|Cleveland
|33
|38
|.465
|2½
|Detroit
|31
|40
|.437
|4½
|Chicago
|31
|42
|.425
|5½
|Kansas City
|19
|53
|.264
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|44
|27
|.620
|_
|Los Angeles
|41
|33
|.554
|4½
|Houston
|39
|33
|.542
|5½
|Seattle
|35
|35
|.500
|8½
|Oakland
|19
|55
|.257
|26½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|46
|26
|.639
|_
|Miami
|42
|31
|.575
|4½
|Philadelphia
|38
|34
|.528
|8
|New York
|33
|38
|.465
|12½
|Washington
|27
|44
|.380
|18½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|38
|35
|.521
|_
|Milwaukee
|37
|34
|.521
|_
|Pittsburgh
|34
|37
|.479
|3
|Chicago
|34
|38
|.472
|3½
|St. Louis
|30
|43
|.411
|8
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|43
|29
|.597
|_
|San Francisco
|39
|32
|.549
|3½
|Los Angeles
|39
|33
|.542
|4
|San Diego
|35
|36
|.493
|7½
|Colorado
|29
|46
|.387
|15½
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Baltimore 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Boston 6, N.Y. Yankees 2, 1st game
L.A. Angels 5, Kansas City 2
Detroit 6, Minnesota 4
Cincinnati 9, Houston 7, 10 innings
Texas 11, Toronto 7
Seattle 5, Chicago White Sox 1
Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2
San Diego 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 12, Arizona 3
Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 1, 2nd game
Monday's Games
Detroit 6, Kansas City 4
Miami 11, Toronto 0
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Baltimore (Bradish 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 0-3) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-4), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at Miami (Pérez 4-1), 6:40 p.m.
Seattle (Kirby 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 7-1), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Waldichuk 1-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 1-3) at Minnesota (Ober 4-3), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 9-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Toronto at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday's Games
Baltimore 6, Chicago Cubs 3
Miami 4, Washington 2
Atlanta 14, Colorado 6
Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 8, N.Y. Mets 7
Cincinnati 9, Houston 7, 10 innings
Philadelphia 3, Oakland 2
San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 3
San Diego 5, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 12, Arizona 3
Monday's Games
St. Louis 8, Washington 6
Miami 11, Toronto 0
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 0
Cincinnati 5, Colorado 4
Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Atlanta (Strider 7-2) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-2), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Kikuchi 6-2) at Miami (Pérez 4-1), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 8-4) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 3-6), 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 3-7) at Washington (Gore 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-8) at Cincinnati (Lively 4-4), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 3-4) at Milwaukee (Rea 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-3) at Houston (Valdez 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 3-3) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 4-6), 9:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 8-4) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 1-5), 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Toronto at Miami, 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Colorado at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
