All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5122.699_
Baltimore4327.614
New York3931.55710½
Toronto3932.54911
Boston3535.50014½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3635.507_
Cleveland3237.4643
Chicago3041.4236
Detroit2940.4206
Kansas City1851.26117

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas4227.609_
Houston3931.557
Los Angeles4032.556
Seattle3434.500
Oakland1953.26424½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta4426.629_
Miami3931.5575
Philadelphia3634.5148
New York3336.47810½
Washington2741.39716

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee3534.507_
Cincinnati3535.500½
Pittsburgh3434.500½
Chicago3337.471
St. Louis2743.386

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona4228.600_
Los Angeles3931.5573
San Francisco3732.536
San Diego3336.478
Colorado2943.40314

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Baltimore 3

Boston 15, N.Y. Yankees 5

Detroit 7, Minnesota 1

Cincinnati 2, Houston 1

Toronto 2, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 3, Kansas City 0

Philadelphia 6, Oakland 1

Arizona 5, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 6, San Diego 2

Seattle 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 2, Detroit 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Toronto at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Kremer 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-4), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-6) at Boston (TBD), 1:35 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Houston (Blanco 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Varland 3-2), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 3-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-6), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 7-5) at Texas (Gray 6-2), 2:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-4) at Oakland (Harris 2-0), 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-7) at Seattle (Miller 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-2) at Arizona (Davies 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-1) at Boston (Paxton 2-1), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Monday's Games

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Chicago Cubs 10, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Mets 6, St. Louis 1

Atlanta 8, Colorado 1

Miami 6, Washington 5

Cincinnati 2, Houston 1

Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 4

Philadelphia 6, Oakland 1

Arizona 5, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 6, San Diego 2

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Baltimore 2

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore (Kremer 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-4), 1:05 p.m.

Colorado (Anderson 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 5-6), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 5-5) at Washington (Corbin 4-7), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 2-3), 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2) at Houston (Blanco 1-0), 2:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-6), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-4) at Oakland (Harris 2-0), 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-2) at Arizona (Davies 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 5-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Louis at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Toronto at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you