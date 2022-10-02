All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-New York
|97
|61
|.614
|_
|y-Toronto
|90
|69
|.566
|7½
|y-Tampa Bay
|86
|73
|.541
|11½
|Baltimore
|82
|77
|.516
|15½
|Boston
|75
|84
|.472
|22½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Cleveland
|90
|69
|.566
|_
|Chicago
|79
|80
|.497
|11
|Minnesota
|77
|82
|.484
|13
|Detroit
|65
|93
|.411
|24½
|Kansas City
|64
|95
|.403
|26
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Houston
|104
|55
|.654
|_
|y-Seattle
|87
|71
|.551
|16½
|Los Angeles
|73
|86
|.459
|31
|Texas
|66
|92
|.418
|37½
|Oakland
|57
|102
|.358
|47
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Atlanta
|99
|59
|.627
|_
|z-New York
|98
|60
|.620
|1
|Philadelphia
|86
|73
|.541
|13½
|Miami
|67
|92
|.421
|32½
|Washington
|55
|104
|.346
|44½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-St. Louis
|92
|67
|.579
|_
|Milwaukee
|84
|75
|.528
|8
|Chicago
|73
|86
|.459
|19
|Cincinnati
|60
|99
|.377
|32
|Pittsburgh
|60
|99
|.377
|32
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Los Angeles
|110
|49
|.692
|_
|y-San Diego
|87
|72
|.547
|23
|San Francisco
|80
|79
|.503
|30
|Arizona
|73
|86
|.459
|37
|Colorado
|66
|93
|.415
|44
x-clinched division
y-clinched wild card
z-clinched playoff berth
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 0
Toronto 10, Boston 0
Seattle 5, Oakland 1
Detroit 3, Minnesota 2
Kansas City 7, Cleveland 1
Houston 2, Tampa Bay 1
L.A. Angels 3, Texas 2
San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2
Sunday's Games
Detroit 5, Minnesota 2
Toronto 6, Boston 3
Cleveland 7, Kansas City 5
Houston 3, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
L.A. Angels 8, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1
Oakland 10, Seattle 3
Monday's Games
Kansas City (Greinke 4-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 11-11), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 14-5) at Texas (Pérez 12-7), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 11-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 8-6), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0) at Boston (Hill 8-7), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 2-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 7-10), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 10-13) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Garcia 1-0) at Seattle (Kirby 8-4), 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-9) at Oakland (Martinez 4-6), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Detroit at Seattle, 6:10 p.m., 1st game
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Texas, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Seattle, 9:40 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday's Games
Washington 13, Philadelphia 4, 1st game
Chicago Cubs 2, Cincinnati 1
Arizona 8, San Francisco 4
Philadelphia 8, Washington 2, 2nd game
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 2
St. Louis 13, Pittsburgh 3
Miami 4, Milwaukee 3
San Diego 5, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 4
Sunday's Games
Philadelphia 8, Washington 1, 6 innings
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 1
Pittsburgh 7, St. Louis 5
Miami 4, Milwaukee 3, 12 innings
Colorado 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Chicago White Sox 2, San Diego 1
San Francisco 4, Arizona 3, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 12-13) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-12), 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 2-3) at Miami (Luzardo 3-7), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 3-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 4-13), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Espino 0-8) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 15-7), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Henry 3-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 13-4), 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 10-13) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at San Diego (Musgrove 10-7), 9:40 p.m.
Colorado (Ureña 3-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 16-1), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
