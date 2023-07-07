All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
Tampa Bay5734.626_
Baltimore5235.5983
Toronto4940.5517
New York4841.5398
Boston4643.51710

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4544.506_
Cleveland4444.500½
Detroit3849.4376
Chicago3852.422
Kansas City2564.28120

West Division

WLPctGB
Texas5237.584_
Houston4940.5513
Los Angeles4544.5067
Seattle4443.5067
Oakland2565.27827½

East Division

WLPctGB
Atlanta5928.678_
Miami5139.567
Philadelphia4839.55211
New York4146.47118
Washington3454.38625½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Cincinnati4940.551_
Milwaukee4841.5391
Chicago4146.4717
Pittsburgh4047.4608
St. Louis3652.40912½

West Division

WLPctGB
Arizona5038.568_
Los Angeles4938.563½
San Francisco4740.540
San Diego4146.471
Colorado3355.37517

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Detroit 9, Oakland 0

Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings, 1st game

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings

Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 14, N.Y. Yankees 1

Boston 10, Texas 6

Seattle 5, Houston 1

Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 2nd game

Friday's Games

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 3, Kansas City 0

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Boston 7, Oakland 3

Toronto 12, Detroit 2

Texas 7, Washington 2

Seattle 10, Houston 1

Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 7

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 1:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 7-4) at Detroit (Manning 2-1), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 6-4) at Minnesota (Gray 4-2), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 5-5) at Washington (Irvin 1-5), 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 5-7) at Cleveland (Williams 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 1-1) at Boston (Paxton 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 10-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-6), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 5, Washington 4, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 3, Miami 0

Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2

Friday's Games

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 4, Miami 3

Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Texas 7, Washington 2

Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 7

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 3

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Colorado (Seabold 1-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 5-5) at Washington (Irvin 1-5), 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 2-3) at Miami (Garrett 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 9-4) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 10-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-4), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-6) at San Diego (Snell 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

