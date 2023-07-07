All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|57
|34
|.626
|_
|Baltimore
|52
|35
|.598
|3
|Toronto
|49
|40
|.551
|7
|New York
|48
|41
|.539
|8
|Boston
|46
|43
|.517
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|45
|44
|.506
|_
|Cleveland
|44
|44
|.500
|½
|Detroit
|38
|49
|.437
|6
|Chicago
|38
|52
|.422
|7½
|Kansas City
|25
|64
|.281
|20
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|52
|37
|.584
|_
|Houston
|49
|40
|.551
|3
|Los Angeles
|45
|44
|.506
|7
|Seattle
|44
|43
|.506
|7
|Oakland
|25
|65
|.278
|27½
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|59
|28
|.678
|_
|Miami
|51
|39
|.567
|9½
|Philadelphia
|48
|39
|.552
|11
|New York
|41
|46
|.471
|18
|Washington
|34
|54
|.386
|25½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cincinnati
|49
|40
|.551
|_
|Milwaukee
|48
|41
|.539
|1
|Chicago
|41
|46
|.471
|7
|Pittsburgh
|40
|47
|.460
|8
|St. Louis
|36
|52
|.409
|12½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|50
|38
|.568
|_
|Los Angeles
|49
|38
|.563
|½
|San Francisco
|47
|40
|.540
|2½
|San Diego
|41
|46
|.471
|8½
|Colorado
|33
|55
|.375
|17
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Detroit 9, Oakland 0
Toronto 6, Chicago White Sox 2, 11 innings, 1st game
Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings
Cleveland 6, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 14, N.Y. Yankees 1
Boston 10, Texas 6
Seattle 5, Houston 1
Toronto 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 2nd game
Friday's Games
Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 3, Kansas City 0
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Boston 7, Oakland 3
Toronto 12, Detroit 2
Texas 7, Washington 2
Seattle 10, Houston 1
Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 7
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 1:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 7-4) at Detroit (Manning 2-1), 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 6-4) at Minnesota (Gray 4-2), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 5-5) at Washington (Irvin 1-5), 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 5-7) at Cleveland (Williams 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Blackburn 1-1) at Boston (Paxton 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 10-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-4), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 1-1) at Houston (Valdez 7-6), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday's Games
Cincinnati 5, Washington 4, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 5
St. Louis 3, Miami 0
Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 1, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 9, Arizona 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 2
Friday's Games
Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1
Philadelphia 4, Miami 3
Chicago Cubs 3, N.Y. Yankees 0
Texas 7, Washington 2
Chicago White Sox 8, St. Louis 7
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 3
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-2), 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.
Colorado (Seabold 1-5) at San Francisco (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 5-5) at Washington (Irvin 1-5), 4:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Weaver 2-2) at Milwaukee (Rea 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 2-3) at Miami (Garrett 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 9-4) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 10-2) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 5-4), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 2-6) at San Diego (Snell 5-7), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Texas at Washington, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.