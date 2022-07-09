All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York6123.726_
Tampa Bay4538.54215½
Boston4539.53616
Toronto4540.52916½
Baltimore4244.48820

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota4740.540_
Cleveland4141.500
Chicago4043.4825
Detroit3648.429
Kansas City3152.37314

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston5529.655_
Seattle4342.50612½
Texas3943.47615
Los Angeles3848.44218
Oakland2957.33727

East Division

WLPctGB
New York5232.619_
Atlanta5135.5932
Philadelphia4639.541
Miami4042.48811
Washington3057.34523½

Central Division

WLPctGB
Milwaukee4838.558_
St. Louis4542.517
Pittsburgh3550.41212½
Chicago3450.40513
Cincinnati3054.35717

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles5429.651_
San Diego4936.5766
San Francisco4141.50012½
Arizona3847.44717
Colorado3748.43518

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 5

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 6, Minnesota 5

Houston 8, Oakland 3

Seattle 5, Toronto 2, 11 innings

Saturday's Games

Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 0

Oakland 3, Houston 2

Baltimore 1, L.A. Angels 0

Cleveland 13, Kansas City 1

Texas 9, Minnesota 7

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-2) at Baltimore (Voth 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 2-6) at Kansas City (Greinke 2-5), 2:10 p.m.

Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-6), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Texas (Dunning 1-6), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Oakland (Irvin 3-6), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-3), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-2) at Boston (Pivetta 8-6), 7:08 p.m.

Monday's Games

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday's Games

Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Atlanta 12, Washington 2

Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3

San Diego 6, San Francisco 3

Colorado 6, Arizona 5

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0

Atlanta 4, Washington 3

Arizona 9, Colorado 2

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 3

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Washington (Espino 0-2) at Atlanta (Anderson 7-5), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 1:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Baz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Quintana 2-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3), 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-4), 2:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 4-7) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 5-7) at San Diego (Gore 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

