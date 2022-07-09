All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|61
|23
|.726
|_
|Tampa Bay
|45
|38
|.542
|15½
|Boston
|45
|39
|.536
|16
|Toronto
|45
|40
|.529
|16½
|Baltimore
|42
|44
|.488
|20
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|47
|40
|.540
|_
|Cleveland
|41
|41
|.500
|3½
|Chicago
|40
|43
|.482
|5
|Detroit
|36
|48
|.429
|9½
|Kansas City
|31
|52
|.373
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|55
|29
|.655
|_
|Seattle
|43
|42
|.506
|12½
|Texas
|39
|43
|.476
|15
|Los Angeles
|38
|48
|.442
|18
|Oakland
|29
|57
|.337
|27
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|52
|32
|.619
|_
|Atlanta
|51
|35
|.593
|2
|Philadelphia
|46
|39
|.541
|6½
|Miami
|40
|42
|.488
|11
|Washington
|30
|57
|.345
|23½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|48
|38
|.558
|_
|St. Louis
|45
|42
|.517
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|35
|50
|.412
|12½
|Chicago
|34
|50
|.405
|13
|Cincinnati
|30
|54
|.357
|17
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|54
|29
|.651
|_
|San Diego
|49
|36
|.576
|6
|San Francisco
|41
|41
|.500
|12½
|Arizona
|38
|47
|.447
|17
|Colorado
|37
|48
|.435
|18
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, L.A. Angels 4
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3
N.Y. Yankees 12, Boston 5
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 5
Texas 6, Minnesota 5
Houston 8, Oakland 3
Seattle 5, Toronto 2, 11 innings
Saturday's Games
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 0
Oakland 3, Houston 2
Baltimore 1, L.A. Angels 0
Cleveland 13, Kansas City 1
Texas 9, Minnesota 7
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
L.A. Angels (Suarez 1-2) at Baltimore (Voth 0-1), 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Plesac 2-6) at Kansas City (Greinke 2-5), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-6), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Bundy 4-4) at Texas (Dunning 1-6), 2:35 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 3-2) at Oakland (Irvin 3-6), 4:07 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 9-2) at Boston (Pivetta 8-6), 7:08 p.m.
Monday's Games
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday's Games
Cincinnati 2, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings
Atlanta 12, Washington 2
Philadelphia 2, St. Louis 0
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 3
San Diego 6, San Francisco 3
Colorado 6, Arizona 5
L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 10 innings
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 1, St. Louis 0
Atlanta 4, Washington 3
Arizona 9, Colorado 2
Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 3
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 7:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington (Espino 0-2) at Atlanta (Anderson 7-5), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-2), 1:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Baz 1-1) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Quintana 2-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 6-3), 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-1) at St. Louis (Pallante 2-4), 2:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 4-7) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 5-7) at San Diego (Gore 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Pittsburgh at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
