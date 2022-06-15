All Times EDT

East Division

WLPctGB
New York4516.738_
Toronto3625.5909
Tampa Bay3526.57410
Boston3329.53212½
Baltimore2736.42919

Central Division

WLPctGB
Minnesota3628.563_
Cleveland3027.526
Chicago3031.492
Detroit2438.38711
Kansas City2041.32814½

West Division

WLPctGB
Houston3924.619_
Texas2933.468
Los Angeles2934.46010
Seattle2834.45210½
Oakland2142.33318

East Division

WLPctGB
New York4122.651_
Atlanta3627.5715
Philadelphia3231.5089
Miami2833.45912
Washington2341.35918½

Central Division

WLPctGB
St. Louis3727.578_
Milwaukee3429.540
Pittsburgh2437.39311½
Chicago2338.37712½
Cincinnati2339.37113

West Division

WLPctGB
Los Angeles3823.623_
San Diego3924.619_
San Francisco3526.5743
Arizona2935.45310½
Colorado2735.43511½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

Boston 6, Oakland 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 1

Houston 4, Texas 3

Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2

Seattle 5, Minnesota 0

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Wednesday's Games

Chicago White Sox 13, Detroit 0

Houston 9, Texas 2

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Blackburn 5-2) at Boston (Hill 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 3-4) at Toronto (Gausman 5-5), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-3), 3:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 4-1), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-2) at Detroit (Brieske 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-4) at Seattle (Kirby 1-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday's Games

St. Louis 3, Pittsburgh 1, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 10, Washington 4

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1, 2nd game

Miami 11, Philadelphia 9

San Diego 12, Chicago Cubs 5

Cleveland 4, Colorado 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, Kansas City 2

L.A. Dodgers 2, L.A. Angels 0

Cincinnati 5, Arizona 3, 12 innings

Wednesday's Games

Philadelphia 3, Miami 1

Cincinnati at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Kansas City at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego (Musgrove 7-0) at Chicago Cubs (Swarmer 1-1), 2:20 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 3-5) at Colorado (Kuhl 4-3), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 5-3) at Washington (Corbin 3-8), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

